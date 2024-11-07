FastCast: Wednesday's news in < 10 minutes
Mike Shildt gets a two-year extension, plus Brandon Gomes talks about the Dodgers' parade on this edition of FastCast
"Who wants a parade!?!?"
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Shohei Ohtani’s shoulder surgery, the potential arrival of Roki Sasaki to MLB, Gerrit Cole’s decision to remain with the Yankees and take a deep dive into the top 50 MLB free agents.
Oklahoma State has lost six straight games and is at risk of snapping an 18-season bowl streak.
Roki Sasaki is perhaps the most exciting Japanese pitching prospect ever. We also don't know when he's coming to MLB.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young discuss Joel Embiid's suspension and how the Nuggets can survive without Aaron Gordon before combing through the 2019 NBA Draft class.
What are the most important things we have seen so far this season?
Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Dodgers let on.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by True Hoops' David Thorpe to discuss the biggest headlines from the start of the NBA season. They break down the reason for the Golden State Warriors' hot start this year and what has held back Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The trade deadline has come and gone for the 2024 NFL season.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
The release of a new video has prompted the NBA to reopen its investigation into Hayes.
The race ended in controversy as NASCAR took over 15 minutes to decide that William Byron made the final four over Christopher Bell.
Derrick Henry is the 10th back to score 100 rushing TDs in his career. He'll likely break into the top five before he finishes.