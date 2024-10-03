FastCast: Wednesday's best in < 10 minutes
The Padres advance to the NLDS, plus the Tigers and Royals both clinch spots in the ALDS on this edition of FastCast
The Astros, Orioles and Braves had their seasons ended in wild-card sweeps. The Brewers avoided the same fate.
Injuries sabotaged the Braves' plans for 2024, but almost all of their key pieces will be back next year.
Detroit's bats picked up rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe to clinch the series and end Houston's run of ALCS appearances.
For the second straight year, Baltimore was swept out of the postseason without putting up much of a fight.
All 12 teams were broadcast under DSG's regional sports network brand Bally Sports for this past season.
Day 1 of the MLB postseason is in the books.
Davante Adams reportedly has two teams at the top of his trade list.
The Tigers' incredible run continued with a 3-1 victory behind a masterful performance from Detroit's ace.
There are several playoff hopefuls that could use the services of Davante Adams. Where will he land?
Verlander will not be pitching in the upcoming wild-card series.
In a rare end-of-season doubleheader, the Mets took Game 1 and the Braves took Game 2, sending both to the playoffs.
Everything you need to know.
Four wild-card series begin Tuesday, starting with Tigers vs. Astros. Here's what you need to know.
Week 4 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and many more.
In today's edition: Season-ending doubleheader, NFL Sunday recap, Alabama beats Georgia in the game of the year, Cole Palmer makes history, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap the wild doubleheader between the Mets and Braves, preview the NL Wild Card matchups and talk about the passing of Pete Rose.
The Dodgers slugger just completed one of the greatest seasons in baseball history.
On Sunday, two days after the White Sox set the MLB record for losses in a season with 121, the team released a letter from owner Jerry Reinsdorf, in which he acknowledged the season as a "failure" and "embarrassing."
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo on Saturday in Quebec.
It's time for the final day of action in Quebec.