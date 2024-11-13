FastCast: Tuesday's news in < 10 minutes
The 2024 American and National League Silver Slugger winners are named, plus Travis d'Arnaud signs with the Angels on this edition of FastCast
D'Arnaud joins the Angels after a five-year stint in Atlanta that included an All-Star bid in 2022.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The FBI is reportedly investigating the break-ins, which took place last month around the Chiefs' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Saints.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
Bregman’s wealth of playoff experience, renowned work ethic and rep as a clubhouse leader are some of the headlining features of his case as one of this winter’s premier free agents.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 10 in the NFL, give their praise for Lamar Jackson and make their week 11 picks.
With the NBA Cup tipping off, let's run through the league from worst to first.
We'll take you through all of the court designs with a quick verdict that we can't promise will be serious.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
When the Dallas Cowboys finally lose their title as America’s Bandwagon Team, there won’t be an announcement … but there will be signs.
Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle on the play that was not penalized.
From North Mississippi to Atlanta, college football brought glorious top-five upsets on the second Saturday in November.
After a loss to the Panthers, the Giants look like the NFL's worst team.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Christian and Alexis react to a busy weekend in the MLS playoffs including the shocking elimination of Inter Miami. Then, the guys recap last weekend’s Premier League results. Later, Christian and Alexis break down the viral video that has gotten Premier League referee David Coote suspended indefinitely.
Anthony Richardson has struggled, but so has Joe Flacco, putting Colts head coach Shane Steichen in a tough spot.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.
Inter Miami heads into a pivotal 2025 season with a Club World Cup spot, potential roster upgrades hindered by MLS restrictions, and the ticking question of whether Messi will stay beyond his current contract.