FastCast: Tuesday's best in < 10 minutes
Teams around Major League Baseball pay tribute to Willie Mays, plus Shohei Ohtani homers on this edition of FastCast
Teams around Major League Baseball pay tribute to Willie Mays, plus Shohei Ohtani homers on this edition of FastCast
Willie Mays was a legend. To some, he was also the GOAT.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, his lasting impact on sports and society, the incredible stats he put up in his career and the Rickwood Field game that will mean even more now.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
The Copa América, a mini-World Cup for the Western Hemisphere featuring stars like Lionel Messi, kicks off Thursday in the U.S., aiming to captivate both ardent Latino fans and casual American viewers.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
In today's edition: Celtics win 18th title, MLB Awards races, Euro 2024 in photos, the NASCAR-ification of college sports, and more.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.