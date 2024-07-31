FastCast: Tuesday's best in < 10 minutes
The Yankees defeat the Phillies 7-6 in 12 innings, plus Eugenio Suárez collects three homers in the D-backs' win on this edition of FastCast
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Hours after winning a historic bronze medal, USA Rugby announced the donation from Kang.
Simone Biles led the U.S. to gold and Coco Gauff was eliminated as the U.S. hit 3,000 Olympic medals on another busy day at the Olympics.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
One of the traditions of the United States women’s gymnastic team is after winning a gold medal in the team competition, they give themselves a name.
Finke, trying to defend his stunning gold medal from Tokyo, settled for silver in the men’s 800-meter freestyle here at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.
In today's edition: Where Team USA athletes are from, the photo of the century, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, NBCU draws huge TV ratings, and more.
Nada Hafez won her first-round match over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes reached the milestone on Monday versus the Houston Astros.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about all the trades that have gone done with less than 48 hours until the trade deadline, who’s next to make a deal and recap all the action from MLB this past weekend.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
McIntosh announced herself as perhaps the finest female swimmer on the planet.
The U.S. men gymnasts had not medaled as a team since 2008.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.