FastCast: Sunday's best in < 10 minutes
Yu Darvish earns his 200th professional win, plus Shohei Ohtani hits his first walk-off for the Dodgers on this edition of FastCast
Yu Darvish earns his 200th professional win, plus Shohei Ohtani hits his first walk-off for the Dodgers on this edition of FastCast
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
The gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who stole $17 million from the superstar to cover betting losses, is in development as a TV series.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
It turns out the money was going from Ohtani's bank account to an illegal bookie to ... casinos.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
Xander Schauffele hit a six-foot putt on 18 to win the 2024 PGA Championship.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.