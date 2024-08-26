FastCast: Sunday's best in < 10 minutes
Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton go back-to-back-to-back, plus Mookie Betts hits a go-ahead home run on this edition of FastCast
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Soto achieved a single-season career high of 36 home runs with a 5-RBI night as the Yankees routed the Guardians.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 1 against the Bengals?
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
The 2024 college football season is here.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.