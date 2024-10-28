FastCast: Sunday's best in < 10 minutes
The Dodgers and Yankees prepare for Game 3 of the World Series in the Bronx, plus more on this edition of FastCast
Shohei Ohtani went down with a shoulder injury late in the Dodgers' Game 2 win over the Yankees on Saturday.
The stoic slugger did not offer glimpses of panic during his postgame remarks. His teammates still believe in their leader. But never has that faith been tested in a moment this trying.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
The Dodgers and Yankees arrive at the World Series having navigated October very differently with their starting pitching.
The Dodgers are headed back to the World Series — their fourth in the past eight seasons.
It wasn't Shohei Ohtani or Mookie Betts but Tommy Edman who was named NLCS MVP after an all-around team effort from L.A.
L.A.'s rookie allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 sparkling innings vs. a team that was in the running to sign the $325 million man.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
The Chiefs overcame a critical late turnover to beat the Raiders and remain undefeated.
The two clubs meet at midseason, trying to pick up the pieces after rough starts to stay in the NFC playoff race.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be game-winning interception for the Ravens a play before Winston's go-ahead touchdown pass.
New England scored late to beat its rival, which had huge expectations coming into this season and now sits at 2-6.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Maye was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit to the head in the second quarter.