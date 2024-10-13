FastCast: Saturday's best in < 10 minutes
Lane Thomas hits a grand slam, Emmanuel Clase records a six-out save, plus the Guardians advance to the ALCS on this edition of FastCast
Lane Thomas hits a grand slam, Emmanuel Clase records a six-out save, plus the Guardians advance to the ALCS on this edition of FastCast
Game 1 of the ALCS will be Monday at Yankee Stadium.
Cleveland's bats finally got to Skubal and the Detroit bullpen in the winner-take-all Game 5.
The Guardians forced Game 5 against the Tigers on Saturday, while the Yankees advanced to the ALCS.
With Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, Detroit is a team on the rise in the AL Central.
No. 4 Penn State survived a 33-30 overtime win over USC on a 36-yard field goal by Ryan Barker.
Bolden was over 10 yards behind Quintrevion Wisner when Wisner was stripped.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees advancing the ALCS for the 19th time in team history, preview the two Game 5s left to be play in the LDS and wonder what the Mets are doing while they wait for an NLCS opponent.
The game, which was scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, will start at 1 p.m. to avoid a potential thunderstorm.
Stellar pitching and some timely hitting helped the Yankees reach the 19th ALCS in franchise history.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers his keys to snagging a W in your leagues in Week 6.
Fry was down 0-2 against one of Detroit's best relievers when he delivered the swing that kept Cleveland's season alive.
In an ideal world San Francisco wouldn't have let Seattle back in the game, it would be undefeated and be the talk of the NFL. This start hasn't been ideal but the 49ers are still pretty good.
Replay officials seemed to miss an obvious call on Thursday.
Rafael Nadal is calling it a career.
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 6!
With one monumental swing, New York's shortstop lifted the Mets to a 4-1 victory and a celebration at Citi Field.
The Mets are through to the NLCS, while the Dodgers, Yankees and Tigers all notched big wins Wednesday.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
MLB is stepping in after Diamond Sports Group dropped the contracts of the Guardians, Brewers and Twins.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.