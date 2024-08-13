FastCast: Monday's best in < 10 minutes

Yahoo Sports

It's a very special edition of the pod as Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski record from the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The pod is ON LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo, one of the biggest weekends of the year in the fantasy industry. For 'Mock Draft Monday' the two recap two very real drafts they participated in at the expo. Harmon and Pianowski share their biggest observations from their expert level 14-team snake and salary cap drafts.