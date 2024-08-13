FastCast: Monday's best in < 10 minutes
Mookie Betts homers in his return to the Dodgers' lineup, plus Corey Seager goes yard on this edition of FastCast \
Mookie Betts homers in his return to the Dodgers' lineup, plus Corey Seager goes yard on this edition of FastCast \
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering an elbow injury during Saturday's start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It's a very special edition of the pod as Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski record from the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The pod is ON LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo, one of the biggest weekends of the year in the fantasy industry. For 'Mock Draft Monday' the two recap two very real drafts they participated in at the expo. Harmon and Pianowski share their biggest observations from their expert level 14-team snake and salary cap drafts.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Marquise Brown was taken to a hospital in Florida on Saturday night after he landed awkwardly on his shoulder after making a catch in the first quarter.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
McEwen won his first Olympic medal.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
Just four races remain in the regular season and 12 drivers have already scored wins in 2024.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Stephen Nelson had a lot to say about one of the ugliest relocations in sports history.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Freddie Freeman has been away from the Dodgers for the past week to be with his son, who has been in and out of the hospital.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.