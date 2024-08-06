FastCast: Monday's best in < 10 minutes
Freddie Freeman makes an emotional return in the Dodgers' win and Josh Smith hits a walk-off two-run homer on this edition of FastCast
Freeman spoke candidly about his son's condition and received a warm welcome from Dodgers fans and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, who greeted him on the field with a hug.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman announced that his 3-year-old son is out of the hospital and now home with his family.
Surfers waited after time ran out for judges to score the decisive final ride that ensured Marks' victory.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
Much like their entire Olympics, Team USA started slow but finished strong, and will go home with a medal.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
"This is close ... Jamaica's going to do it! Kishane Thompson is a gold medalist!"
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Lee has now won five Olympic medals, including three in Paris.
Alfred won St. Lucia's first Olympic medal of any color on Saturday night.
In today's edition: Ledecky and Hancock pull off rare four-peats, Julien Alfred wins gold for Saint Lucia, Noah Lyles spotlight, Anthony "MJ" Edwards, and more.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.