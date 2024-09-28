FastCast: Friday's best in < 10 minutes
The Tigers clinch their first playoff berth since 2014, plus Shohei Ohtani records four hits and four RBI's on this edition of FastCast
The Tigers clinch their first playoff berth since 2014, plus Shohei Ohtani records four hits and four RBI's on this edition of FastCast
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
The home run made Ohtani the only member of the 50-50 club in MLB history.
Ohtani hit three homers and drove in 10 RBI in the Dodgers' 20-4 win.
MLB's first 50-50 season belongs to Shohei Ohtani.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down Shohei Ohtani’s historic night that saw him establish the 50-50 club, look at some compelling upcoming series and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for the week.
In a season in which he's not pitching, the Dodgers star has delivered one of the greatest performances in MLB history.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
Who are the 2024 White Sox of the NFL, NBA and NHL, and are they worse than the actual White Sox?
The international cycling community is mourning the death of Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer, who died after suffering a head injury in a crash.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
It's time to start prepping for your 2024-25 fantasy hockey drafts.
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 4 lineups.
The midfielder suffered the injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's fifth starter.
Caitlin Clark's rookie finale, Game 2 of the WNBA playoff series between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun, drew a record-high viewership for ESPN.