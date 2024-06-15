FastCast: Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Alec Bohm hits a clutch go-ahead double, plus Alex Verdugo homers in his return to Boston on this edition of FastCast
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
During his pregame session with reporters Friday, Kidd was asked about what it’s been like to watch Dončić navigate everything he’s had to deal with in this series, including immense criticism.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
Perhaps more than any other team sport, basketball has a way of drawing its legends back to the game long after their playing days are done — if they ever left at all.
One of the most important figures in NBA history, West never hesitated to pass along knowledge.
Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden, plus mailbag questions.
Rafael Nadal's Olympic journey began 20 years ago and is coming full circle, while Carlos Alcaraz's is just beginning.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced a new injury to one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porziņģis — "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg."
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.