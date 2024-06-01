FastCast: Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Aaron Judge hits two homers to bring his league-leading total to 20 homers, plus Davis Schneider hits a walk-off on this edition of FastCast
Aaron Judge hits two homers to bring his league-leading total to 20 homers, plus Davis Schneider hits a walk-off on this edition of FastCast
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
The Connecticut Sun extended their undefeated start for the 2024 WNBA season to 7–0. But it was a very close win.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
The date for Tyson-Paul will be announced by next Friday.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
In today's edition: The NBA Finals are set, the baseball team without a school, surfing in Tahiti, weekend watchlist, and more.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
Why, exactly, does the NFLPA want to cut players' summer breaks short? Shelby Harris would like to know.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Everyone seemed to have a favorite Bill Walton moment.