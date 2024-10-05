FastCast: Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Mets name Kodai Senga as the Game 1 starter in the NLDS, plus Joe Musgrove will miss the rest of the postseason on this edition of FastCast
Mets name Kodai Senga as the Game 1 starter in the NLDS, plus Joe Musgrove will miss the rest of the postseason on this edition of FastCast
Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies after starting only one game during the regular season.
Joe Musgrove will miss the NLDS for the Padres and a whole lot more.
The Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies join the postseason action beginning Saturday.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about all the action from the thrilling Game 3 showdown between the Mets and Brewers before giving a complete preview of all four ALDS and NLDS matchups.
According to the report, Reeve “ran up” on Sun players because she took issue with the way they celebrated their Game 1 victory.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points for the Minnesota Lynx, who are one win away from the WNBA Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their semifinal series.
San Francisco will have to wear their red jerseys at home during record heat, despite Kyle Shanahan's request to wear white.
Teams are refusing to play the Spartans, and now the co-captain has joined a federal lawsuit challenging the NCAA’s transgender athlete participation policy.
Taylor has a high ankle sprain and will miss Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
Breaking down Cleveland's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they have the most conviction on for Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his viewing guide for Week 5.
Week 5 is here! Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game.
Mellusi is the team's leading rusher and has dealt with myriad injuries in his college career.
The Jets are coming off a bad loss while Minnesota is the NFL's hottest team. You can stream the first London game of the season on NFL+.
Strom had been Arizona's pitching coach for the past three seasons.
Kirk Cousins had 509 passing yards for the Falcons.
The Chiefs are down a few players on offense.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss four games in Week 6 that are must win situations for Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida State, and Rutgers. They break down what is on the line for each team to either revive their season or bolster their playoff resume.