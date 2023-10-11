Fast-Moving Wildfire Prompts Evacuations as it Encroaches on City in Argentina

Firefighters battled a huge wildfire raging in central Argentina on Tuesday, October 10, prompting evacuations from the city of Villa Carlos Paz.

Local media reported the fire erupted on the morning of October 9 in the Punilla department of Córdoba, west of Villa Carlos Paz. High temperatures and gusty winds caused the blaze to spread quickly.

According to the municipality of Villa Carlos Paz, more than 20 families were evacuated from the Altos Del Valle neighborhood on Wednesday.

One man was detained by police over the cause of the fire, local media reported.

This footage, filmed by Instagram user @anniechadwickk shows huge plumes of smoke wafting skyward above Villa Carlos Paz. Credit: @anniechadwickk via Storyful