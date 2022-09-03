Fast-Growing Fire Prompts Evacuations Orders Near Mount Shasta

A fast-growing wildfire exploded to over 2,500 acres is size in California’s Siskiyou County, prompting mandatory evacuations on the afternoon of Friday, September 2.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued immediate evacuation orders for surrounding areas as the Mill Fire reached 2,580 acres. A local community college and a nearby highway were also forced to close.

According to local news reports citing officials, multiple structures were destroyed by the blaze on Friday. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This timelapse footage filmed by an ALERTWildfire camera shows large plumes of smoke wafting skyward over Siskiyou County. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful