'Fast and Furious' Lightning Seen as Storms Move Across Ohio

Lightning bolted through the sky in Warren County, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 1, as a line of storms pushed eastward through the state.

Footage posted by staff at the Caesar Creek State Park shows the “fast and furious” lightning flashes in the night sky. “In like a lion,” the caption read, in a nod to the proverbial start of March.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said storms moved east across the Cincinnati area on Wednesday, with damaging winds possible. Credit: Caesar Creek State Park via Storyful