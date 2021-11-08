The Fast Break | Nov. 7

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Playing his first game at home since COVID shuttered the NBA in March of 2020, Siakam was just happy to be back. The one thing missing was a win.
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
The former Predators captain said the NHL and NFL are "ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players" with restrictions.
Jordan Love's first start could have gone better.
The Vikings coughed up two 14-point leads in Baltimore.
Depending on when they received their first vaccine, players, coaches and officials may be subject to game-day testing starting on Dec. 1.
Sunday's win won't silence the narrative the that Browns are somehow better off without the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.
Siakam also praised his surgeon, head of player health and performance Alex McKechnie and team physio Amanda Joaquim for hanging with him throughout the recovery process.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' four superstars have been incredible throughout a run that may have salvaged their season.
Is the Clayton Kershaw era in Los Angeles over?
What Usman has done in the face of the opposition he’s seen is nothing short of remarkable.
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly extending qualifying offers to infielder Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray.
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the team's chemistry is different this year compared to last and how it will try to work Pascal Siakam back into the mix after Toronto's loss to Brooklyn on Sunday.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't shy away in the assessment of his performance after Los Angeles' 28-16 loss to Tennessee on Sunday night. “I kind of settled in during the second half, but by that time I had done too much damage,” he said. A pair of Stafford interceptions in the second quarter gave Tennessee a 14-3 lead, but the veteran quarterback wasn't the only one who had a bad night against the Titans, who have the AFC's best record at 7-2. The Rams were pen
VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller struck twice on the power play and the Vancouver Canucks scored four second-period goals to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-3 Sunday night. Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks (5-6-1), which are 2-4-0 their last six games. Vasily Podkolzin and Brock Boeser, into an empty net, also scored for Vancouver while defenceman Quinn Hughes had three assists. The Canucks were three-for-six on the power play. They had collected just three power-play g
Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Week 9's fantasy results, including bad news for the Packers with Jordan Love at QB.
Matt Harmon runs down what he cares and doesn't care about from Week 9, including the Titans getting a statement victory.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory. Luke Kennard had 18 points, and Terance Mann finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Down 13 in the first quarter and in a nine-point hole with less than seven minutes remaining, the Clippers had a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead. LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fou