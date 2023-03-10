The Fast Break | March 9
In case you missed it, find out what happened on a 6-game night around the NBA with the Fast Break.
Fred VanVleet says technical foul called by Ben Taylor "changed the whole flow of the game" in loss, concedes he'll "take my fine" for speaking out.
The former NBA players are the latest to pump up the volume of on-air arguments.
Herman and Woods began their romantic relationship in 2017
Earlier this week, LeBron James fired off a hot take on Twitter about his son Bronny James and his...
After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Paul George had 23 and the Clippers broke away in the second half to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100.
BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,
Jake Paul tells Floyd Mayweather: "You want to run it one on one, no problem, but I'm not dumb."
Kelvin Beachum had been a mainstay on the Cardinals offensive line over the last three seasons, all of which were with Kyler Murray under center.
LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet
Double faults proved costly for in-form 40th-ranked Marta Kostyuk who exited Indian Wells early, along with Elise Mertens and Alize Cornet.
Details are still scarce surrounding what led to the indefinite suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors hockey players last month, one of whom was an Edmonton Oilers draft pick, but the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has confirmed that it believes the incident was not criminal in nature. "As such, we have no further comment," stated Scott Pattison, EPS media relations advisor, in an email. On Feb. 11, the Western Hockey League (WHL) issued a news release stating that defenceman Marek Howell, 16, fo
Cameron Smith won The Players Championship last year but cannot defend his title due to his defection to LIV Golf.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2013 class, which has turned out to be one of the worst of the 2010s after No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett flamed out.
Several big names from the LIV Golf circuit will miss the Players Championship, including last year's victor Cameron Smith.
All of this should have been expected. If last week's revealing NFLPA player survey showed us anything, it's that a not-small number of team owners don't actually care about winning, at least not on the field.
Hitting on the right late-round pitcher could be the key to winning a fantasy baseball championship. Fred Zinkie highlights some underrated names for 2023.
"I would run a boat from the Bahamas here for him, I would do that a hundred percent," DeSantis joked.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.