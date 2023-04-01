The Fast Break | March 31
In case you missed it, find out what happened on an action-packed, 13-game night around the NBA with the Fast Break.
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
Austin Reaves trolled Chicago's Patrick Beverley from earlier in the week during the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
Kevin Durant returned to the Suns lineup on Wednesday, putting Phoenix on the course to win the Western Conference. Here's why.
A constant in the starting lineup prior to a March injury, the 6-foot-8 forward will give the Blue Devils an experienced, tough, versatile big man for their 2023-24 team.
Jordan Poole cherishes all of the moments around superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, from the practice floor behind the scenes to under the bright lights and noise of game night. Poole joined the Splash Brothers with 200 3-pointers this season, making Golden State just the second team in NBA history to ever do it. “It's really special to be a part of, second team in history to do it,” Poole said.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal. “Today is bittersweet," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said Friday. The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Under Armour's stock and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signing an extension with Under Armour.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark gets the national stage for one more game this season. Same with the Texas homecoming for Alexis Morris. The standout guards have made it a party of first-timers for the women's NCAA championship game Sunday. Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes knocked off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina 77-73 in the semifinals Friday night. Morris, in her second stint with flamboyant coach Kim Mulkey, led LSU's rally in a 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the early ga
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
Rudy Tomjanovich, or Rudy T as many call him, has been involved in the game of basketball throughout his entire life. Along with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and Bill Walton, Tomjanovich will be in Houston for the 2023 Final Four at an event ...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 12 rebounds, James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 117-110 on Friday night. The Sixers made 30 of 39 shots (77 per cent) in the first half and raced to a 24-point lead that nearly evaporated. Fred VanVleet, who scored 16 points, buried a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that pulled the Raptors to within 103-101 and silenced the sellout crowd. Embiid, though, steadied the 76ers with a jum
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
The Denver Nuggets clearly missed the injured Nikola Jokic's influence as they slipped tamely to defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high in the air as the clock ticked down, gave a huge shout-out to her adoring fans and then took off on a gleeful gallop around the court. In the biggest matchup of her life, the dazzling point guard from Iowa had done it all -- poured in 41 points to set a record for the highest-scoring NCAA Tournament semifinal, ended the perfect season of South Carolina and, most importantly, put her Hawkeyes into the championship game. Clark overwhelmed the reigning champions with another sensational show from start to finish, helping Iowa stop the Gamecock's 42-game winning streak 77-73 on Friday night in the Final Four.
Miami Heat regresses in rebounding after adding size to roster