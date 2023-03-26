The Fast Break | March 25
In case you missed it, find out what happened on a 6-game night around the NBA with the Fast Break.
Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
‘You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,’ Reynolds joked ahead of birth
There aren't many NHL players who can take Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves down. Smelling salts, however, registered a near-KO on Saturday night.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE
Rory McIlroy moved into the knockout stages here of the WGC-Dell Match Play, but although his 3 & 2 win over Keegan Bradley was defined by a peerless performance of driving the buzz here continued to focus on his extraordinary tee shot the night before.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
A referee failed to recognize when a fighter went unconscious, causing a wild scene in the main event of Fury FC 76.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women's world curling championship. Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished in third place at 7-5 and will face sixth-place Japan (7-5) on Saturday in a qualification match at the Goransson Arena. The top s
The MMA community had rave reviews for former champ Holly Holm after her dominant win over Yana Santos at UFC on ESPN 43.
Bianca Andreescu toppled seventh seed Maria Sakkari, who exited the Miami Open second round along with Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
After 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host Tyra Banks announced that she is leaving the Disney Plus show, former host Tom Bergeron shared his thoughts on Instagram.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
These six players could push the Blue Jays over the top with strong performances in 2023.
McIlroy is two wins away from winning the title for a second time.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Elite athletics won’t feel any sweeping change as a result of a new ruling which prioritises competitive fairness over inclusion, but life for transgender people who participate in sport might get a little harder