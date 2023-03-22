The Fast Break | March 21
Catch up on all action from a 6-game night in the NBA!
Mallory Edens, who is reportedly dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is a Princeton graduate, former college athlete, and model.
Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
Luke Prokop issued a statement on Monday night, just days after Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear a Pride-themed jersey during pregame warmups.
Masters week is quickly approaching. Here's a list of golfers who have qualified to participate, including some from LIV Golf.
Finally, someone at Alabama acknowledged there are more important things than NCAA Tournament wins and big bonuses: football coach Nick Saban.
Fanatics is set to become the league's official on-ice outfitter beginning in the 2024-25 season. Fans were less than thrilled.
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
On international fight week, The Independent picks the best combatant to have graced each division in MMA’s best-known promotion
After four solid seasons with Phoenix, Mikal Bridges was regarded as a nice 3-and-D player. But the Nets believed he could be more, and their faith is being rewarded with All-Star-level play.
Boston's All-Star guard wanted to know why his name was popping up in trade rumors. It prompted a three-way call with Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum.
Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers said nobody fears LeBron James
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay for his 18th technical foul this season. Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the suspension Tuesday. Brooks also was s uspended for a loss to the Clippers on March 5 after receiving his 16th technical foul in a loss to Denver on March 3.
TORONTO — Luke Schenn entered the home dressing room at Scotiabank Arena last week. He made a move towards what used to be his locker before catching himself. It had been almost 11 years since the defenceman's first stint with the Maple Leafs ended. Old habits, however, die hard. "Didn't mean to do it," Schenn said. "It's just sort of flashbacks. There's been so much time in between. "And then at the same time, it's nothing but memories." Toronto reacquired the 33-year-old from the Vancouver Can
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
"We'll learn from it and move on," the driver said after what one outlet called a "bonkers meltdown."
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
Major League Baseball's new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes “significant” but also described them as “clarifications” based on input from players. “They’re important in my mind because they’re responsive to things players said to us,” he said before Tuesday night's World Baseball Classic championship game between the United States and Japan.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.