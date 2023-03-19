The Fast Break | March 18
In case you missed it, find out what happened on an 8-game Saturday in the NBA with the Fast Break.
When E.J. Harnden won his second Brier earlier this month, it felt a little different from the first time. The curler from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is 10 years older. But more importantly, he won the recent tournament with a new team and in a game against his younger brother Ryan. "It's hard to put into words, but what an experience," he said. For most of his professional career, Harnden played on the same team as Ryan and with his cousin Brad Jacobs as skip. When Jacobs announced last year he wo
Angela Cullen has been part of Hamilton’s small inner circle since 2016.
The Oilers phenom is the first player since 1995-96 to surpass 130 points and is closing in on a number of other major milestones.
Mercyhurst University's Carson Briere's shoving of an amputee's wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in Erie, Pennsylvania, went viral.
Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors extended their season-high home winning streak to seven by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-107 on Saturday night. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 11 rebounds, matching his career high with his fourth straight double-double, to help the Raptors improve to 24-4 all-time in home meetings with Minnesota. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. added 19, O.G. Aunoby 15 and Scottie Barnes 10.
"You're above this misogynistic cr--, Tara," one Twitter user wrote.
One of the greatest players in MLB history put on show for Team USA's players ahead of the WBC showdown vs. Venezuela.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship. Einarson defeated the host Swedes 9-4 on Saturday. Trailing 4-3 heading into the ninth end, Canada stole two to take the lead. Einarson executed a tricky double takeout in the 10th to force Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg to draw against multiple Canadian stones. Hasselborg was light to give up a steal of four and Canada secured the win. “It’s really crucial. The fans were totally on
Cubans of all ages demonstrated on Saturday on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, in front of the emblematic Versailles restaurant — the nerve center of Cuban exiles in Miami.
Kyle Busch: “We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage area between drivers. That’s where the problem lies.”
Prince William has written to a grassroots football club condemning the racism its players and coaches have faced.
The Avalanche and Senators provided latest reminder why you should never quit on a play.
Anthony Edwards had eight points in eight minutes before his night was ended early by a painful ankle injury.
In its 35-year history, the team has only changed hands a few times.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
TORONTO — Zach Aston-Reese wouldn't mind if the Maple Leafs sported their green and white jerseys more often. Morgan Rielly, meanwhile, looks to finally be heating up with the post-season beckoning. Aston-Reese scored twice and Rielly found the back of the net for the second time in as many games Friday as Toronto downed the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on a night that saw Luke Schenn play at Scotiabank Arena as a member of the home side for the first time in almost 11 years. "Always easy to play the
SEATTLE (AP) — Evander Kane needed just three shots to show the Edmonton Oilers can be more than just Connor McDavid. And the timing couldn't be better with the playoffs on the horizon. Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Oilers gained some cushion in the Western Conference playoff chase with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Kane capped the sixth three-goal game of his career by scoring on an odd-man rush with 9:40 remaining just after a power play for Seattle
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams is taking "parked" very literally.
Check out the reaction to Justin Gaethje's majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 286.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the New York Yankees 5-2 in spring training action Saturday. The Yankees took an early 2-0 lead thanks to RBIs from Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kick-started the Blue Jays with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to cut the deficit in half. Merrifield put Toronto ahead 3-2 with his homer in the third inning. In the fourth, Danny Jansen drove