The Fast Break | Mar. 11
Catch up on all of the action from a 10-game night in the NBA!
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ
Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.
The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school
Jakob Chychrun is an elite NHL blueliner, a key cog for the upstart Senators, and a big raw cow heart guy, apparently. Whatever works!
Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.
Bellator star Michael Page destroys Goiti Yamauchi's knee in just 26 seconds to score a KO win at Friday's Bellator 292.
Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.
Keivonn Woodard, the 10-year-old star of the hit HBO series, The Last of Us, meets NHL legend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals on a VIP tour.
Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.
D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers' reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.
Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren
Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?
It’s so jumbled and things are so uncertain, one could reasonably consider the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as a team to make some noise should they emerge from their current play-in tournament status.
Bud Grant led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances and was a key figure in the NFL community.
Daniel Cormier isn't sure the heavyweight division will have anything left to offer Jon Jones if he runs through Stipe Miocic.
MONTREAL — For Pierre Karl Péladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday. While the terms of the sale remained confidential, part of an agreement with the team's former owners, Péladeau said that he needed to sign "not a small cheque." "This is not a business operation, this is about pride," Péladeau said i