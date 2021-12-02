The Fast Break | Dec. 1
In case you missed it, find out what happened on an 9 game night in the NBA with the Fast Break.
Baseball has reached a labor reckoning that will now freeze the offseason and consume the winter.
A moustacheless Auston Matthews scored three times as the red-hot Maple Leafs thumped the Stanley Cup-favourite Avalanche on Wednesday night.
With Peng Shuai's true status still unknown, the WTA is taking action.
Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman revealed that the back of his jersey will honour the legendary Roy Halladay, who's No. 32 is retired in Toronto.
The Cubs made a big splash in free agency after selling at the 2021 trade deadline.
The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.
Several first and second year Raptors are getting a chance to play valuable minutes with a few key rotation pieces out of the lineup. Now they need to find a next level of focus on both ends of the court to help the team win games.
The WTA's decision to stop tournament play in China could come at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Cale Makar is producing at an incredible rate to start his career — and it should only increase.
Right-hander Kevin Gausman spoke to media Wednesday after inking a five-year, $110-million contract with the Blue Jays.
Rebounding isn’t the sexiest stat to talk about, but it’s causing the Raptors to lose game after game right now.
While some Toronto fans fear jinxing their team and risking another playoff disappointment, it's impossible to argue that the Maple Leafs are not a Stanley Cup contender.
From licking to locker room fights, there have been some questionable decisions made by members of the NHL in the past.
Brandon Tanev politely asked Jeff Skinner how he got his massive contract.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
It'd be too simplistic to say the players wanted Freeman, and that’s why he became the hire. But the quality of relationships he built in the program in less than a year can't be overlooked.
The Rush: MLB implements lockout and Boston bites back at Tom Brady
LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Terence Davis added 23 in the Sacramento Kings' 124-115 victory over the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Kings snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry after a 6-11 start that led to Luke Walton's firing last month. Paul George sat out to rest for the Clippers, and Sacramento had little trouble with Los Angeles’ role players early on, j
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his 15th goal during Anaheim's four-goal second period, and Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano had three assists apiece in the Ducks' 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm also scored in the second period for the Ducks, who have won 11 of 15 after back-to-back victories over Pacific Division rivals Los Angeles and Vegas. Jamie Drysdale scored in the third period and Isac Lundestrom added
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Edmonton Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row and improved to 9-1-0 on home ice, despite getting outshot 34-22. Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger responded for the Penguins (10-8-5), who have lost three straight. Edmonton started the scoring seven minutes into the opening