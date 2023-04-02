The Fast Break: Best of Apr. 1
Get up to date on the best of Saturday's NBA action with the Fast Break.
Tim Parlatore tried to walk back comment about Joe Tacopina when pressed by Kaitlan Collins
The video, shared by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle in eastern Ukraine.
The model, Leeanne Adu, volunteered for the job because she knows "firsthand how critical early detection is."
The "Tonight Show" host also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
A video shared by Ukraine's military shows a drone striking a Tor-M2 missile system built to destroy airplanes, guided missiles, and drones.
On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.
Ivanka Trump broke her silence on the indictment of her father, Donald Trump. The statement, at just 27 words, was shared on her Instagram story.
Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, wore a sparkly, nude mini dress at “Murder Mystery 2” premiere. She showed off her toned legs in a new Instagram video and fans have thoughts.
The Florida governor and likely 2024 presidential candidate suspended a local prosecutor for saying he would not charge people under the state’s new abortion law.
A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.
Last June – on the day the UN gave a Ukrainian civilian casualty count of 9,931 so far in Russia’s war – I sat at the UN Human Rights Council as the Russian ambassador excoriated Israel over its latest defensive operations in Gaza. Such unjust condemnation of Israel is common fare at the Human Rights Council and we are all used to the Kremlin’s hypocrisy, but how could the Russian Federation use the council as an international platform for its anti-Western bile, despite being suspended in April
Scientists say the iguana's behavior was strange and rare, as the reptile keeps to itself and typically eats plants.
The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was slain was found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway also said the boy's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley. Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for the boy since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier this week and he was nowhere to be found.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump Jr. and more Republicans are roasted in the "Daily Show" correspondent's spoof call for donations.
The MSNBC anchor asked why Carlson would suggest that Fox News viewers hold on to their guns amid the former president's legal woes.
"Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert told Dave Rubin, a podcast host.
Political insiders have agreed that DeSantis is unlikely to let the matter go, and are watchful about what might come next.
Posing with nothing but a passionfruit.