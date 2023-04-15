The Fast Break | April 14

The Cavinder twins said they "love the WWE" and its fanbase after announcing they won't play another season of college basketball on Tuesday
The Mavs sat several key players before a season-defining game against the Chicago Bulls.
Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant's home last July. The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in Shelby County Circuit Court accuses Joshua Holloway, whose lawsuit was amended March 28 after he turned 18, of damaging Morant's reputation and putting him at risk of losing millions of dollars both in his contract and in potential endorsement deals. Morant declined to comment Thursday when asked about his countersuit after practice.
The ousted player also explains what he would have done in her shoes at the challenge.
The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league's investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league's policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.” Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls.
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Rory McIlroy’s former manager Chubby Chandler believes the Northern Irishman has “got carried away as mouthpiece of the PGA Tour” and should just focus on his golf if he wants to complete the career grand slam.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez’s gaffe on the bases. “If you watch the last couple of series, we’ve made a number of mental mistakes, and the one thing we can control is our preparedness and our readiness,” Hinch said after the Tigers' 3-1 victory. “It’s a message to our whole team that we’ve got to clean that up.”
Toews played one last game with Chicago on Thursday, closing out a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. The captain was showered with cheers all night long as the Blackhawks lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season finale. “It's almost hard to accept that love and that praise,” Toews said.
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout Thursday. Richard, who played with the U Sports champion University of New Brunswick Reds this season, will serve as backup to starting goaltender Joseph Woll on Thursday against the New York Rangers. Usual starter Ilya Samsonov has been ruled out for the regular-season finale, while netminder Matt Murray is out with a concussion. It's the fourth consecutive game the Maple Leafs will dress a goalie on an ama
The co-owners of the National League side have a long-standing history of playing extravagant pranks on each other
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career. “This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into the extra fra
Potential owner Josh Harris owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. NBA legend Magic Johnson is part of the bidding group.
Scott Pianowski has five players to consider adding in fantasy baseball leagues, headlined by a touted prospect with a chance to shine.
NFL.com released a list of the best general managers in the NFL
USAC sprint car racer Justin Owen's car made a shriek as it went airborne. Moments later, sirens screamed as EMTs performed CPR. People began to cry.
He played in 19 of 20 games last season for KC.
The 9-year-old is undefeated.