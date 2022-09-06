Farmworkers group continues rallying for workers rights amid heat at California capitol
The United Farm Workers (UFW) and its supporters aren't backing down from asking for better workplace protections. Under scorching temperatures and only protected by some pop-up tents, the UFW and supporters of the movement are on day seven of their 24-hour vigil at the State Capitol. "We're just asking for the bare minimum. Just give farm workers the opportunity to decide whether or not they want to have a union," said Jessica Betancourt with United Farm Workers.