Farm Vehicles Transformed for Christmas Tractor Run

A host of farm vehicles were given a festive makeover in the Irish village of Balla on December 5, for an annual Christmas tractor run.

Video filmed by Eadaoin Ni Mhaicin shows a prancing reindeer made of lights leading the way at the front of one tractor, with others following in their Christmas lights. Santa, too, makes an appearance.

Ni Mhaicin told Storyful that the tractor run has “become one of the most favoured and anticipated events our community hosts annually.”

Money raised from the event will go to purchasing new Christmas lights for the village, she said. Credit: Eadaoin Ni Mhaicin via Storyful