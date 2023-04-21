Farewell Buzzfeed News: What went wrong for Pulitzer-prize winning website?
IN THE PAPERS - Friday, April 21: The New York Times explains the spate behind accidental shootings in the US, linking them to the gun lobby's fear-based marketing campaigns. In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu faces criticism over his nomination of a self-proclaimed racist to the coveted post of Consul-general of New York. Buzzfeed News announces it will be shutting down - we look at what went wrong. Finally, Macquarie dictionary unveils some new Australian lingo!