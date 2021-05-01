Is there fantasy value for Terrace Marshall in Carolina?
Yahoo Fantasy expert Liz Loza explains why It might be a low-volume fantasy situation for receiver Terrace Marshall Jr, who was selected 59th overall by the Carolina Panthers
Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.
Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.
The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.
Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.
Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.
Matt Harmon gives you 10 immediate takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft including why this might finally be the time for Allen Robinson to return to the top-10 wide receivers.
Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.
Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.
The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.
As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.
After having to sit through the entire opening round of the NFL draft without hearing his name, Canadian Jevon Holland didn't have to wait long to get the call Friday night. The Miami Dolphins selected Holland with the fourth pick of the second round, No. 36 overall. That gave the native of Coquitlam, B.C., the distinction of being the first Canadian drafted. "Last night, I was a little tossing and turning but I had a good night sleep," Holland said during a Dolphins zoom call. "I woke up (Friday) morning and went and worked out, then I sat down and was ready (to hear) my name called. "I'm blessed the Miami Dolphins, coach (Brian) Flores called my name." Two Canadians were taken in the third round. The Washington Football Team took Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native, No. 74 overall. Then three selections later, the L.A. Chargers took Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer, of Brampton, Ont., at No. 77 overall. As an early second-round selection, Holland can expect to sign a four-year deal roughly worth US$8.7 million with a signing bonus of about $3.7 million. But Holland was surprised to be taken by the Dolphins. "I'm overjoyed," he said. "No, I didn't have any idea." More Canadians are expected to follow. Another three have garnered much NFL interest and if all six are indeed drafted that would be the most ever as the record currently stands at four Canucks set in 2014. "I love being able to represent the Canadian people," Holland said. "I'm blessed to be in this position representing that many people. "I'm just honoured to be here, just overjoyed." Holland joins a Miami club that finished second in the AFC East last year with a 10-6 record. Holland was the second defensive back taken in the second round, but first safety in the draft. Five cornerbacks were selected in the opening round Thursday night. Holland, a six-foot, 207-pound junior, opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Holland said many teams asked him about that decision and he didn't shy away from answering their queries. "Everybody wanted to know and so I was honest about it," he said. "That's the only thing I could be and we just went from there." Holland registered 66 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and four interceptions in 14 games for Oregon in 2019. He appeared in 27 career contests with the Ducks, accumulating 108 tackles and nine interceptions. Holland said seeing action as a receiver in high school helped him develop his defensive ball skills. "I feel like I have a good sense of how the ball trajectory is going to be in the sky and things like that," he said. "I definitely think that added to my ball skills and ball-hawking ability." At Oregon's pro day, Holland posted 40-yard dash times of 4.46 and 4.48 seconds. He also registered a 35.5-inch vertical jump, a stellar broad jump of 10 feet six inches and 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press. Holland also offers versatility in that he can also play cornerback and return punts. On Thursday, Miami selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth-overall pick. In addition to being a dynamic pass catcher, Waddle was also a dangerous returner for the national-champion Tide. "Jaylen, that's my home boy, he's a hell of a player," Holland said. "I'm excited to be a Dolphin with him. "I'm just looking to be on the field with him and all my other teammates. Whatever the coaches want, man, I'm down to do." Holland was invited to this year's NFL combine, but the league eliminated in-person workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holland comes by his football prowess honestly. His father, John, was a defensive back in both the NFL (San Francisco 1992-93) and CFL (1990, 1993-97 with B.C., Edmonton and Saskatchewan). "My dad and brother both played football," Holland said. "It's really just me trying to follow in their footsteps. "And then . . . kind of adapting a passion for myself and I ended up falling in love more with the game at that point." Holland was among 45 players who confirmed to participate virtually in the draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions selected a pair of defensive tackles on the second day of the NFL draft, taking Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round and Alim McNeill of N.C. State in the third on Friday night. Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season. “It was real difficult just watching my boys out there,” Onwuzurike said. “I was real proud of them, real proud of what they did that season. It was for sure hard to watch. I felt like I went back to being a fan.” It's the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell — who also opted out last season — with the seventh overall pick. Onwuzurike played against Sewell when Washington faced Oregon. “One of the quickest players I've ever played against,” Onwuzurike said. “Very balanced, very big, but also has an athletic build. He's almost like a tight end at the tackle position. He's elite.” Onwuzurike was taken at No. 41. He played in all 13 games in 2019, starting 12. He was named to the AP's All-Pac-12 second team. He had 95 tackles and seven sacks in three seasons at Washington. McNeill, the draft's 72nd pick, made the AP's All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team this past season. Onwuzurike entertained Detroit-area reporters on his introductory Zoom call with his carefree attitude. He sprinkled expletives liberally into his responses and seemed excited to be drafted, even though he wasn't taken until the second day. “I wasn't tripping,” he said. “At the end of the day, wherever I end up, I'm going to ball out, so I was just waiting.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Noah Trister, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. three-run home run in as many days, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Friday night. Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2). Carpenter was batting .096 he he followed Tyler O'Neill's single and Andrew Knizer's walk with a drive to right-centre for his third home run this season. Carpenter took Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola deep Thursday in a game the Cardinals won 4-3 in 10 innings. O’Neill had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. The drive cleared the bullpens in centre field, to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Nolan Arenado hit run-scoring bloop doubles in the first and third innings, the first Cardinals batter with two doubles in a game since Yadier Molina against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 9, 2019. St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games. Gant gave up one run, three hits and five walks in five innings. JT Brubaker (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings, including an RBI single in the fourth by Kevin Newman, who had two of Pittsburgh’s four hits. Pittsburgh scored twice in the sixth when Kodi Whitley relieved with the bases loaded and two outs, balked in a run and threw a run-scoring wild pitch that cut the Pirates' deficit to 6-3. After walking pinch-hitter Todd Frazier, Whitley escaped the jam by getting Adam Frazier to ground out. Pittsburgh dropped to 12-13 with consecutive losses. BADER IS BACK Cardinals centre fielder Harrison Bader made his season debut after beginning the year on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He was 1 for 4 with two strikeouts. Bader is confident the forearm issue is behind him. “I now have a routine that I’ve been doing for the past six weeks that has allowed me to put myself in a really good physical position to go out there and compete,” he said. Rookie Dylan Carlson, who had been filling in for Bader, will play right field. CABRERA PERFECT Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera pitched two perfect innings. It was his first appearance since hitting the Phillies’ Bryce Harper in the face with a pitch Wednesday night. Cabrera sent a note of apology to Harper on Thursday saying the beaning was unintentional. EVANS EJECTED Pirates pinch-hitter Phillip Evans was ejected in the ninth inning by plate umpire James Hoye for arguing a called third strike. TRAINER’S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 IL Monday and start against the New York Mets. Wainwright has been vaccinated, but he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus. Wainwright was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Pirates but RHP Carlos Martinez will take his place. … RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL and RHP Jake Woodford was recalled from the alternate training site. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) played catch from 120 feet. UP NEXT St Louis RHP Jack Flaherty (4-0, 3.18 ERA) puts his perfect record on the line Saturday night against RHP Trevor Cahill (1-2, 7.11). Flaherty has a 1.50 ERA in his last four starts. Cahill has allowed seven runs in two of his four starts this season and one run in each of the other two. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Perrotto, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond on Friday night, finding a potential successor to Kirk Cousins with their first of four third-round picks. Mond was the No. 66 overall pick, the seventh quarterback off the board after five went in the first 15 selections. Florida's Kyle Trask went two spots ahead of Mond, who was a four-year starter for the Aggies and has the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that's all the rage now for his position in the NFL. The Vikings entered the draft without a second-rounder, due to the trade with Jacksonville that fetched defensive end Yannick Ngakoue near the end of training camp. They flipped him after six games to Baltimore but got only a late third-rounder (No. 90 overall) to cover their losses. General manager Rick Spielman stayed true to form, though, moving down nine spots in the first round to net two additional third-round picks (Nos. 66 and 86) in a swap with the New York Jets. Their own selection (No. 78) gave them yet another asset to try to jump up into the second round for a higher-rated prospect, but they didn't bite. Mond, the MVP award winner of the Senior Bowl after leading Texas A&M to a 9-1 finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011. The Vikings filled one of their most pressing needs in the first round after the trade with the Jets by picking Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who will slide in at left tackle. Darrisaw arrived at team headquarters on Friday for the standard meet-and-greet, one of the pre-pandemic customs being reintroduced as teams around the league take baby steps back toward normal operations. With his long-armed, 6-foot-5, 322-pound frame and an athleticism to handle NFL-caliber speed on the edge, Darrisaw ought to give Cousins — and, someday, Mond — more confidence to deliver those critical passes from the pocket. Darrisaw didn't allow a sack in 2020, his junior year for the Hokies. “I just take pride in keeping the quarterback clean. I had the mindset that the quarterback’s not going to get touched my way, and if that happens, then usually a big play will happen,” Darrisaw said. “Blocking the blind side, you’ve got to get the play started first. So just having that mindset that you don’t want that quarterback to get touched or anything like that, I feel like I’ll be dominant versus whoever I go against.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
The Texans may have signaled they don't expect to have Deshaun Watson around much longer.