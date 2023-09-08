Fantasy Preview: Dolphins vs. Chargers in week 1 | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and 4for4 Football’s TJ Hernandez break down the potential offensive production of both the Dolphins and Chargers when they face off in week 1. Aside from Miami’s stud receivers, which other down roster players can give fantasy managers a boost? Hear the full conversation on the “ Yahoo Fantasy Football Show ” - subscribe on Apple , Spotify , Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

MATT HARMON: We've got the Miami Dolphins at the LA Chargers. The Chargers are 3-point favorites. We got a beefy 50.5 over/under. This certainly is a little bit more so, even than the last game, a start all your guys type of contest.

TJ HERNANDEZ: Yeah, and on Miami, we know what we're getting, right? The passing game is going to be very concentrated between Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle. That goes all the way back to the beginning of last year. The backfield is a little tricky because we have Jeff Wilson out. So the information we get in week 1 from that backfield might not tell us the whole story. We don't know what it's going to look like if and when Jeff Wilson comes back.

The big storyline here is the Chargers with Kellen Moore as a play caller. I'm interested to see exactly how they-- really deep down the fantasy depth chart. How does the Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston wide receiver three play out? We're starting our studs, but guys like Quentin Johnston, guys like Gerald Everett, how are they getting used in this Kellen Moore offense? I really can't wait to see that part.

MATT HARMON: If you're in trouble at tight end this week-- Mark Andrews is coming in banged up. There's some tight end injuries across the board. Even Gerald Everett is a guy that I think you could throw out there as a potential streaming option--

TJ HERNANDEZ: Absolutely.

MATT HARMON: --in this high-scoring game. If you're banged, typically, these are the guys you could look for sleepers for. And just overall-- again, I know we are starting pretty much all the main guys in this pass game, but I guarantee you, TJ, this is going to be a narrative-defining matchup.