Fantasy Game Changers: Players to trust in Rams vs. Lions | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Football Live crew looks ahead to Sunday night’s matchup between Los Angeles and Detroit - and how David Montgomery, Kyren Williams and Jameson Williams could impact fantasy managers.

And let's turn to our Fantasy game changers for this week where we're identifying some of the most impactful players in one of the top fantasy matchups on the schedule should be a fun one.

Sunday night football.

We have Lions and Rams obviously on this one.

Detroit favor by 4.5, the over under 52.5.

So as we look at our Fantasy Game Changers, Matt. Who do you got?

Who do you got?

Well, you could argue that this team uh in the L A Rams produced two of the biggest game changers from last season in Puka Nua and Kyron Williams and I have my eye on Kyron Williams role here in week one.

Are we gonna get anything similar to the feature back workload that we saw from him on a per game basis last year?

And even if we don't, does it matter?

I mean, this guy was so good last year.

The Rams offense as a whole was one of the best ecosystems in the NFL, especially from a rushing perspective as they completely remade their identity uh under Kyron Williams and this man gap duo, heavy blocking scheme that just produced one of the best fan seasons that we've come, that we've seen come off the Waiver Wire.

So is he gonna hold down a feature role again?

I, I kind of doubt it, but as long as the offensive line is healthy, which is a big question mark heading into the season, unfortunately, his role can be such even with Cora mixing in where he's still a running back one in fantasy or at least that's what I'm thinking heading into this week.

So you like that running back, Andy Barons, who do you like?

Yeah, very little fantasy buzz this season for David Montgomery.

Um because he's the old vet in the Lions backfield, right?

He's not the fun young ascending star like Jamir Gibbs.

But I regret to inform you that David Montgomery is, in fact, still around, he scored 13 touchdowns last year in 14 games.

He ran for over 1000 yards at better than 4.5 yards per carry.

Montgomery also led all running backs in the NFL in Carey's inside the five and 10 yard lines, he's good and when something works spectacularly for a team one year, we should not expect them to just run away from it.

Uh The following season, man is gonna remain a thing and, uh as Matt brought up earlier this year's Rams defense, uh is, is missing some key pieces from last year's Rams defense, right?

Notably, Aaron Donald.

So the matchups certainly shouldn't scare you off.

It wouldn't be at all surprising if Montgomery scored a couple of times this week.

All right, Tara, save us from all this running back.

Love that's happening.

Give us somebody else that you've got your eye on.

I am giving you Jamison Williams in this fantastic match up here.

Um It's a matchup that we're all gushing over.

I take start sick questions on Yahoo's Fantasy channels all throughout the week and Jamison Williams has popped up over and over and over again, rightfully.

So in this matchup, um anyone and everyone is a viable start and I truly mean that I'll talk about it more later, but Jamison Williams is finally stepping into this wide receiver, one wide receiver, two role in Detroit.

And while that might not seem like a high production part of the offense because you're playing with a and Rossa Brown and Sam Laporta, Jamir Gibbs, David Montgomery we've talked about, but we are talking Jared Goff at home in the dome.

There is plenty of volume to go around.

Jamison Williams is actually a flex for me this week.