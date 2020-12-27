Fantasy Freebies Week 16 - Marquise Brown
Matt Harmon explains why the Ravens WR deserves a spot in your starting lineup.
It was an impressive start for Canada, even if the beatdown grew to be a little uncomfortable.
The Toronto Raptors submitted another sloppy outing against the San Antonio Spurs, leading to their second loss of the season.
It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.
Ahead of the upcoming season, the Senators nabbed a veteran forward in Derek Stepan, with the hope of upgrading their top-six entering 2021.
The Rockets star looked like his usual self in an OT loss against the Blazers.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry discusses what went wrong down the stretch against the San Antonio Spurs, the impressive growth of DeMar DeRozan and what the team needs to do to tighten up on defense.
Fortunately, the Browns are playing the Jets.
Barring a major upset, the Kansas City Chiefs should return to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. But there are a few teams who could give the Chiefs a run for their money.
Boxing fans won’t have to wait long for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight.
The former WWE and AEW star was 41.
The Ravens are being fined less than the Patriots, Titans, Raiders, and Saints were for their COVID-19 outbreaks and protocol violations.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Brian Daboll should immediately remove Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs from his list of potential references if Buffalo’s offensive co-ordinator hopes to land a head-coaching job any time soon.For entirely selfish reasons, Beasley and Diggs weren’t prepared this week to provide Daboll glowing recommendations if it meant his no longer being with Buffalo.“I don’t want to give you one because I don’t want him to leave,” Diggs said. “I love playing for him, so that’s why I don’t want to give you a good pitch.”Beasley’s response was even more emphatic.“He’s not going anywhere. He’s staying on the team. I told him he can’t leave until I’m done,” said Beasley. “I’m not joking at all one bit. ... I don’t even want to talk about it.”The two can ignore the chatter all they want as the Bills (11-3) prepare to travel to New England (6-8) on Monday night. But the prospect of Daboll attracting outside interest in the new year looms greater because of the job he’s done overseeing a Josh Allen-led offence that’s played a key role in Buffalo clinching its first AFC East title in 25 years.In his 20th NFL season and third in Buffalo, Daboll has transformed a once-plodding, run-oriented attack into one of the league’s top passing units.Diggs and Beasley are enjoying career-best seasons in catches and yards. Diggs has already set the single-season team record with 111 catches and his 1,314 yards receiving are 54 shy of Eric Moulds’ mark set in 1998.Allen, meantime, has 30 touchdown passes, three short of the team’s single-season record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in 1991. Allen’s 4,000 yards passing rank second in team history, and 359 short of the record set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002.Daboll, of course, won’t hear of any mention about the future beyond the next game. Having spent 11 seasons over two stints as an assistant in New England, he’s adopted the week-at-a-time approach perfected by Patriots coach Bill Belichick.“You’re a creature of habit. You come in, you go to work,” Daboll said, when asked about his name being mentioned. “The day after the game, you move on to the next week. I was watching New England here for the last few hours.”As for whether he hears about the speculation from his family, Daboll said: “Most of my family’s sleeping when I get home. Sleeping when I leave, too.”Though privately known for his outgoing nature, Daboll maintains a buttoned-up public persona. He deflects questions on what the team’s success means to him despite being someone who grew up in the Buffalo suburbs rooting for the Bills. And he defers praise by crediting his players.Yet, Daboll’s creative hand is apparent in almost every aspect of an innovative and aggressive offensive attack.For a team that’s not finished a season ranked higher than 15th in yards passing since 2003, Buffalo currently sits second. With 407 points scored, Buffalo is 51 away from matching the single-season team record set in 1991. And the Bills have had 13 players, including Allen, score a TD receiving to match an NFL single-season record.Daboll has benefitted from being able to build Buffalo’s offence from the ground up, his hiring coinciding with the Bills trading up five spots to select Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft.That’s different from his three previous co-ordinator stops in Cleveland (2009-10), Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012). Over those four seasons, he coached a ragtag collection of journeymen quarterbacks including Brady Quinn (in Cleveland and Kansas City), Matt Moore and Chad Henne (Miami) and Matt Cassel (Kansas City).Bill Belichick first hired Daboll to serve as a defensive assistant in 2000 on the recommendation of Nick Saban, who was coaching Michigan State. Daboll was on Saban’s staff, and the two were later reunited in Alabama in 2017, when Daboll served as the offensive co-ordinator for the college football champions.“Nick recommended him very highly, which carries a lot of weight in my book,” Belichick said. “He’s done a good job all the way through. This has been pretty consistent with him. He’s a smart coach.”In Buffalo, Daboll has formed a tight bond with Allen based on mutual trust and respect. Their relationship has grown to the point where Daboll consults Allen on which plays he likes and doesn’t, and Allen's ability to call his own plays.That was the case in a 48-19 win at Denver on Saturday, when on the quarterback’s advice, Allen completed a 55-yard pass to Diggs in the third quarter.“I love him, not just as a coach but as a person. He’s an awesome dude,” Allen said, noting it’s not unusual to get a call from Daboll at odd hours of the evening to discuss plays. “I’m glad I’ve been able to have him for the last three years and see our relationship grow.”How long it lasts remains to be seen.Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t be surprised if Daboll and defensive co-ordinator Leslie Frazier get consideration to fill vacant head coaching jobs this off-season.“These opportunities don’t come along every year, and certainly happy for both those men, Leslie and Brian. And I think they’re both well-deserved,” McDermott said. “That’s what comes with success.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Every weekend, Hakim Mohamed and his nine-year-old twin daughters Amira and Anisa run.They head from their Regent Park house in downtown Toronto toward Riverdale Park. They'll run for an hour, in all kinds of weather. With sports programs and gym classes shelved by COVID-19's second wave in Ontario, running allows his daughters to burn pent-up energy. "Oh man, (they have) a whole lot of energy," Mohamed laughed. "I don't like them on their screens, so I try to take them out and let them run and play." Running is about more than the ground covered, or energy burned, Mohamed said. It's also the conversations that occur amid the methodical thump of three pairs of feet on pavement. "It's very nice, it allows us time to be together, because we have two other kids (aged one and three) as well, so they see this as something for me and them to share," said Mohamed, whose family moved to Canada from Ethiopia when he was four. Their passion for running grew out of a chance meeting Mohamed had with Jamal Burger. Mohamed was walking home after working an overnight shift, and Burger and his Kickback running club were heading out on a run. "I stopped him and I asked 'What is this about?'" Mohamed said. "And he told me to come by next Sunday for running, and I said 'Can I bring the kids over? I have kids.' And he goes, most definitely, it's specifically for kids. So then we went the next Sunday, we started practising with them, and it just took off from there." The Kickback club started two years ago, Burger said, hatched from the desire to encourage healthy lifestyles among youth in underserved communities. It's free and open to both kids and adults, Burger said, to foster "a symbiotic relationship with learning. So we can provide insight to the kids about potential careers or opportunities or how we just did something. And (the kids) can also remind us to be present or just enjoy life or things like that. It's a combination. It's like a perfect exchange of intelligence." The 27-year-old Burger is a photographer particularly well-known for his work in the NBA. He's shot DeMar DeRozan for the cover of Slam Magazine, and spent a month in Africa with Raptors president Masai Ujiri documenting Ujiri's Giants of Africa camps. Burger is the founder of The Kickback, a group that works to lift up inner-city kids, while also teaching them lessons about empowerment and responsibility in the process.It began with a sneaker drive in 2016. Including this year's holiday drive, The Kickback has received over 5,500 donations of shoes. Burger and Macaulay Madrigal started the running club, but when it scheduled its first run, nobody showed up but Burger, Madrigal, and Christian Epistola (also from The Kickback). "Like no one took us seriously on the idea," Burger said. "We didn't care, we still did (the run)." The group slowly grew to several dozen people, the majority of which are between 13 and 20. They partnered with Asics to provide shoes and Lululemon for shirts. Before shelving runs in September as a COVID-19 safety precaution when school resumed, they'd completed the Lululemon Canada Running Series 10K virtual race. In 2019, the group did the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon event. Mohamed and his then-seven-year-old daughters completed the half-marathon. "I told them, 'Hey, listen, this is just for fun, we could just take it easy and do the (5K race)," he said. "But a month into (running with the Kickback club) we noticed they were keeping up with everybody. So, they said, 'Hey Dad, we want to do the 21 kilometres.' And I said if you can do it, we'll do it together. "Honestly, I was huffing and puffing but I couldn't show them that, they kind of pushed me to go through it," he said with a laugh. Like Mohamed, the runs for Burger are about more than just putting one foot in front of the other. It's a chance to mentor kids in a unique environment while fostering a love of running and reinforcing the importance of healthy living."There are conversations and moments while running where we have the opportunity to discuss topics with different kids," Burger said. "I'll be running with a kid and he'll be talking to me about how he feels like an outcast, being the only one who wants to do positive things, and he feels safe in the space here when he's running with us." One girl in the group, upon finishing a 10-kilometre run, told Burger: "This is the first time I've ever felt like I had people around me supporting me to do something I never knew I could." "It's just those conversations in the safe space that we've been able to create which I'm most proud of," he said. The idea for The Kickback sneaker drive was to use shoes as a vehicle to help promote change, providing kids in low-income communities with sneakers while teaching them the importance of paying it forward. Growing up in Regent Park, Burger said he and his friends would steal headphones and video games to trade for sneakers. "The messed up part about that is out of the 10 friends that I used to get in trouble with between the ages like 12 and 14, I'm the only one that didn't end up in a pretty serious situation that would hurt my chances of being successful or even getting a job," Burger said. Burger, who also runs the production company Tier Zero with several friends, quickly gained a significant social media following when he started taking photos at age 20. He thought it ironic that shoe companies sent him free sneakers. He had about 30 pairs taking up space in his closet, and realized the potential of a sneaker drive, gathering about 150 pairs in his first drive in Regent Park, "hoping that at least one kid wouldn't have to steal or do something wrong to be able to go to school with a brand new pair of sneakers." Since the first year, the Kickback has held drives in Vancouver, Boston, Chicago, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. "And we're doing it in a different way," Burger said. "The sneaker is so powerful, because it shows the kids in our neighbourhoods that despite how much older we are than (the kids), we speak the same language. We know it will make them feel confident, and we don't give the sneakers as a handout, but more like a form of acknowledgment. Because you know that the kids go through a lot, and we want to make sure that they're appreciated for that." Community activism is even more crucial now as underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Burger said while they haven't been able to run as a group, The Kickback is exploring ways in 2021 to keep kids active at home. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Good news for everyone who thinks a 16 game season is too short: the NFL plans to add one game to every team's schedule in 2021.