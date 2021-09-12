Fantasy Freebies Week 1 - Eagles' DeVonta Smith

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday. Starting QB Zach Collaros completed 18-of-23 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns while Sean McGuire, his backup, scored three touchdowns as the Bombers trounced the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-9 in a CFL slugfest. The game was played before a sold-out Banjo Bowl crowd of 33,134 fully vaccinated fans at IG Field. Collaros completed touchdown passes of 39 yards to wide receiver Darvin Adams and 52 yards to slot