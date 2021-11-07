Fantasy Football Week 9 - Active/Inactives
Who's in, who's out in Week 9? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals apiece as Toronto picked up a fifth consecutive victory with an impressive 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
The highly ranked lightweights went after each other like hungry pit bulls, delivering insane amounts of punishment to the delight of the sell-out crowd.
The Golden Knights hadn’t scored on the power play since June 6, but their man advantage clicked Saturday and two PP goals were the difference in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
"I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77, and he delivered."
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly extending qualifying offers to infielder Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray.
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
A fight fan's dream comes true on Saturday night with dueling pay-per-views featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
We've had nearly a day to process the vicious murder of the New York Rangers franchise at the hands of Connor McDavid, and we're still in awe.
Joel Embiid was just inches away from connecting with Lonzo Ball’s head on Saturday night in Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
LEEDS, England (AP) — Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equalizer as Leicester held firm to take a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday. Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish as Leicester responded immediately after Leeds had taken a deserved lead at Elland Road through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free kick. Leeds carved out enough chances as it chased back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabb
Tank Williams explains why the Cleveland WR should have a spot on your roster every week.
The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 11:55 a.m. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are both active for the game against the New England Patriots. Darnold has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, but is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to a Panthers team spokesman, coach Matt Rhule is waiting until after the warmup to determine whether or not Darnold or his backup P.J. Walker will start. McCaffrey is expected to start, but
BERLIN (AP) — Robert Andrich scored in the final minute to earn Bayer Leverkusen a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, denying the home team what looked like its fifth Bundesliga win of the season. Hertha’s players slumped on the field after Andrich’s last-gasp equalizer, chipped over the goalkeeper after they failed to clear a free kick and after they had failed to make more of several good counterattacking opportunities. Andrich previously played for Hertha’s city rival Union Berlin and was s