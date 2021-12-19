Fantasy Football Week 15 - Active/Inactives

The Canadian Press

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — A slightly different wax job or a bit sharper ski edges can mean all the difference in a sport decided by hundredths of a second. So, too, can a slight alteration to the ski boots. Just ask Henrik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian who won his first World Cup giant slalom race in two years on Sunday with a new setup. “It was a struggle last year. So we found something,” Kristoffersen said. ”You see today that everything is possible. I’m not saying I will win every race but now w