Fantasy football Week 11 - Who's out?
Who's out in Week 11? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
The Toronto Raptors have lost another piece of their championship team to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Raptors have reportedly re-signed coveted free-agent point guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year contract worth $85 million.
Hayward entered free agency on Thursday, declining a $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season.
The NBA veteran revived his career in Portland last year.
Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn will help revamp the Hawks' backcourt.
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo easily defended his title against challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The Wizards have been building more around Wall’s backcourt mate Bradley Beal in the wake of his injuries, with many believing that’s what set Wall off.
New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, but QB (?) Taysom Hill is an absolute wild card in this Saints offense.
There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?
Rostered in over 60% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues but here is why you should consider dropping Jared Goff, Mark Ingram, Jared Cook and Devin Singletary.
The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Andy Behrens explains why the Vikings QB will have you saying "You Like That!" this week.
This time, on this Sunday in late November, there are no horses roaming around in a hotel lobby, a tradition dating back to 1948. There's no Pigskin Pete chanting 'Oskee Wee Wee!' from street corners or the sidelines. Groceries stores in the host Grey Cup city aren't running low on watermelons, after a green wave of fans from Saskatchewan showed up to party. And there will be no fly-over above the stadium just minutes before game time, the surge of the jet engines injecting excitement and electricity into the venue. Fans, many bleary-eyed from a week-long bender, aren't waking up on this Sunday having to will themselves awake and muster up one last push to kick-off. For the first time since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded to a deserving Canadian Football League team and that means the shenanigans that goes with a quintessentially Canadian and quirky celebration isn't playing out either. Instead, Mosaic Stadium in Regina which was meant to host this year's championship game sits empty, more than 33,000 green, plastic chairs out in the cold. The snow hasn't been cleared from the aisles awaiting the rush of fans to take their seats. The lights and buzz and hum of Grey Cup Sunday, hushed. This is a dark time in the league's history. Unable to play in 2020 after the league officially cancelled the season in August, many questions still remain as the CFL tries to remain optimistic about its future, earlier this week releasing a "comeback" 2021 schedule. But this isn't the first time the CFL has been in a precarious position. In past decades, there have been times the league teetered on the edge of collapse, only to find a way to play another season. And much like the league itself, the Grey Cup trophy has also endured. Commissioned at a cost of $48 in 1909, the 13-inch silver chalice with a wooden base certainly comes from humble beginnings. That small trophy has grown mightily over the years, becoming the grand, shiny, prize players hold over their heads after winning it – sometimes they break it too. WATCH | Examining the decision to cancel 2020 CFL season: In fact, the Grey Cup has been broken too many times to count now – overzealous players so thrilled to finally hoist it, snapping the original top from its base. The trophy has been stolen twice, held ransom once and even survived a 1947 fire that destroyed numerous artifacts housed in the same building. This Sunday, though, the trophy won't be ushered out by Mounties and presented to the champions. And for as much as the championship has been about two teams waging war on the field in the hopes of names being etched into the side of the trophy, forever being a champion in Canada's football league, it perhaps more importantly has been about bringing people together. Whether a Ticats, Stamps, Bombers, Riders, Edmonton, Als, Argos, Lions or Redblacks fan and whether you're a diehard or casual observer of the CFL, for millions of Canadians on this one Sunday in late November, the Grey Cup has symbolized community and celebration. Forget the beach or some exotic foreign country, people plan their annual holidays around Grey Cup week -- attend any one of these national celebrations and you'll get the feeling it's more like a family reunion, many of the same faces and costumes appearing year after year. The country this one week in November feels a little smaller and a lot more united. It's meant Shania Twain riding a dog sled into the stadium to perform the halftime show. It's meant 13th Man heartbreak. The Fog Bowl in 1962, Ice Bowl in 1977 and the Snow Bowl 1996. John Candy in a long leather coat in Winnipeg, watching his Argos win it all. Tom Hanks and Martin Short in Regina. It's meant last-second field goals, body-contorting catches and plot twists in the waning minutes only the CFL can manufacture. No lead is ever safe. It's produced heroes, from Warren Moon to Tony Gabriel, Rocket to Pinball and Ridgway to Flutie. The list goes on. The weight of not playing a CFL season is being felt today more than any other time throughout the last seven months because on this Sunday in late November, millions of Canadians are supposed to be gathering in their homes, placing their bets and enjoying their favourite snacks and beverages. It's just what's happened on this day in November for decades. The league will survive. It always has. And that treasured trophy will be lifted to the heavens again as confetti swirls and the bright lights of the stadium shines down on the champions. But on this Sunday in late November, the promise of what might just happen next over 60 minutes of Grey Cup football is gone. And it's missed.
FFL Flash Alert - The former Sun Devil has stepped right in for the Chargers, and Liz Loza likes him in Week 11.
Montreal resident Shady El Nahas scored an ippon against Rafael Buzacarini to repeat as under-100 kilogram men's champion at the Pan Am judo championships in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday. El Nahas, who entered the day ranked eighth in the world, should move up after Saturday's performance that included three victories. "I really wanted to defend my title and it gave me extra motivation," El Nahas, who was born in Egypt and raised in Toronto, told Judo Canada. "I really wanted to defend my title, and this is the first time I've won gold medals at the same tournament twice in a row. In the semifinals, the 22-year-old El Nahas defeated teammate Kyle Reyes, who was assessed three penalties and was disqualified but went on to earn bronze along with fellow Canadians Zachary Burt and Marc Deschenes. Last month, El Nahas won a bronze medal at the Budapest Grand Slam. Burt won his medal in an under-90 kg match against teammate Mohab El Nahas, who was penalized three times. "It felt great to be competing again, but this definitely wasn't my best day physically," said Burt, 27, who hails from Whitby, Ont. "I had some trouble in each of my bouts, but I'm glad to have made the podium." Team 2nd overall behind Brazil Burt admitted to feeling nervous early at the event, likely the result of an extended break from competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. Deschênes, who fought in the over-100 kg class, was the fourth Canadian to reach the podium Saturday. Although he lost his first match to Cuba's Andy Granda, he overthrew the Dominican Republic's Jose Nova Alcantara by ippon and Ecuador's Freddy Figueroa by waza-ari. "Marc performed very well and I'm really proud of him. It was a tough category, but he managed to make it to the podium," said coach Jean-Pierre Cantin. The Canadian team, which won seven medals for the tournament after collecting three on Friday, finished second overall to Brazil. Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (under-63 kg), Ecaterina Guica (under-52 kg) and Antoine Bouchard (under-73 kg) went undefeated Friday en route to gold. For Cantin, the team's results are highly satisfying, given that most of the athletes had been away from competition for more than 10 months. "They all fought really well," Cantin said. "Coming back after a long break is not easy. We're really proud of our judokas and accomplished our goal here."
Coach Sean Payton is starting Taysom Hill to find out if he can be Drew Brees' replacement when he finally retires.
In a normal year, grocery store snack aisles would be packed this weekend with people in jerseys, face paint and probably wild wigs and weird hats. Canadian football fans are a special, colourful breed, and this should have been their time to really let loose. They would have been loading up on treats for Grey Cup Sunday — a day most likely embedded in their brains like the logo pressed into the leather of a CFL football. "The league is a real piece of Canadiana. It's very unique and it brings together a unique group of people who love it," said Bob Irving, who has been CJOB Radio's play-by-play voice for Winnipeg Blue Bombers games since 1975. "It's a real people's league. It's not like the Super Bowl, where you need thousands of dollars to get into any of the events," he said. During Grey Cup week, "you can get into the parties … and meet people from across the country, fans of all the other teams, and it's all in good fun and in good spirit," said Irving. "It's a very special week indeed on the Canadian calendar — never mind the Canadian sports calendar, but the Canadian calendar, period." But there are no shenanigans this year. No steed being trotted into a hotel by Calgary Stampeders fans. No swapping of collector pins, or steaming pancake breakfasts or late-night party tents. COVID-19 obliterated it all. The season never even began. For the first time in 101 years, the CFL's championship trophy will not be handed out. That hasn't happened since the 1919 game was nullified by a rules dispute between rugby organizations, and because the country was still recovering from both the 1918-19 Spanish flu epidemic and the First World War, which put the 1916-18 seasons on hold. This year's big game, slated to be played in Regina's Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 22, would have been Irving's 48th consecutive Grey Cup as either a fan or broadcaster. "Not being in the Grey Cup city during Grey Cup week is very unusual and different. And I miss it," he said. "In the last couple of Sundays I've been marking those days as what would have been the West [Division] semifinal, then the West final last Sunday, and then this Sunday, of course, the Grey Cup. "To get to this time in the season and not have the great playoff games and the drama surrounding them … it creates a void for sure. It's really a sad period in the history of the league." The void comes after the Bombers won their first Grey Cup title in 29 years last season, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary. Holding onto the title by default, though, doesn't make them champs for two straight years, Irving noted a chuckle. "A lot of people want to say that. They're the defending Grey Cup champions, we can say that," he said. "We'll see if they can win two in a row when we get back to playing." The league on Friday expressed optimism for a 2021 season, announcing a schedule with the first game being a 2019 Grey Cup rematch between the Bombers and Ticats. Until then, memories from Winnipeg's 33–12 win will have to carry Bombers fans. A season to remember And there's much to reflect on, said Irving, starting with the fact that last season, the Bombers (11-7, third place in the West Division) were viewed as huge underdogs to the 15-3 Ticats, who held the CFL's best record and were on a seven-game win streak. But the Bombers were riding a wave of confidence as well, knocking off Calgary in the semifinal — their first win in that city in two decades. They then went into Saskatchewan and dropped the West's top team 20-13, after a nail-gnawing end that had the Roughriders on goal line twice in the final two minutes, pushing for a game-tying touchdown, but the Bombers defence was a wall. With four seconds left, an end zone pass by Riders QB Cody Fajardo hit the crossbar of the uprights. Dead ball. Game over. "The atmosphere, you could could cut the tension with a knife at the end of that game. It was just a spectacular ending," Irving said. The Bombers did it with quarterback Zach Collaros, who Saskatchewan had tossed aside. Collaros started the season with the Riders but suffered a concussion in Game 1. Saskatchewan traded him to Toronto in late July, but Collaros didn't play a game there. He was picked up by the Bombers in a trade deadline deal six weeks before the Grey Cup, after injuries hobbled Winnipeg's QBs. Matt Nichols had season-ending surgery and Chris Streveler suffered an ankle injury in the second-last regular season game. Collaros went 4-0, including three consecutive road wins to clinch the cup. The Bombers only won three on the road all season prior to that. As for Streveler, many assumed his season was done. But the QB built like a tank showed up with a heavily taped ankle and went to work. In the West semi, he set a CFL playoff record by taking 23 snaps without attempting a pass, running in spite of his injury. In the Grey Cup, he threw a touchdown pass, rushed 30 yards and caught a pass on a trick play. The 2019 Bombers also featured four Winnipeg-born heroes in Andrew Harris, Nic Demski, Brady Oliveira and Geoff Gray. Harris, who was three years old the last time the Bombers won the championship, became the first player in CFL history to be named the Grey Cup's top player and top Canadian. And the team helped long-suffering fan Chris Matthew to finally pull on his pants, while thousands of other diehard Blue and Gold faithful crowded downtown Winnipeg for a parade to The Forks. A beer-swilling, shirtless Streveler — dressed in a fur coat and cowboy hat — embodied the party mood. "[The victory and parade] brought the fans out and the love for the Blue Bombers in a way that really underlined how important this organization, this team is to the fibre of this community," said Irving. That's why the loss of the 2020 season stings so much, he said. "They were bringing most of the championship team back, and most of us felt they would have another great chance to win it again," Irving said. "The chance to take another run at it this year — boy, that's a lost opportunity that I know weighs heavily on the players."
“If you don’t like this guy, you ought to stop watching fights,” UFC president Dana White said of Figueiredo. “Find a new hobby if you don’t like watching him.”
Michigan survived another embarrassing loss thanks to a missed field goal in OT, but it still managed to lose by winning. Its season is lost and the Wolverines look listless and without direction under Harbaugh.
As soon as Perez got within reach, Figueiredo reached up and grabbed his neck in a guillotine choke.