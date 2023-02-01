Fantasy Football QB1 in 2023 - Hurts or Allen?

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, analysts Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab debate how early to draft top scoring quarterback in next year’s fantasy drafts.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: You think you're going to be drafting at the Hurts next year? Because I think if you-- he's going to be the quarterback 1 probably. But you have to give him double digit touchdowns for him to make back that ADP. What's your stance on that?

FRANK SCHWAB: Right. You think he's 1 over Allen? I would take Allen first. I think Allen, Josh Allen might be a first round pick. I mean he's that good right now.

But you're right. You have to consider how high Jalen Hurts goes. Because as you guys have talked about over and over on the pod, and I've joined you in that chorus, quarterback now is not a position you can wait on. You kind of need one of these vanity quarterbacks almost, or else you're just giving away too many points to your opponent each week.

I mean, yeah, you could find somebody down the line. Trevor Lawrence might be that guy for me, if I lose out on Hurts, Allen, the really, really top guys, even Lamar. Let's see where he lands.

I don't know, though. There's no reason to doubt Jalen Hurts anymore, other than can he stay healthy with this workload. Everything is set up for him. And he is-- the thing I love about Jalen Hurts, he has improved year af-- every single year of his football journey, he gets better. It speaks to the amount of work he puts in. And we'll see. And we got to see if Philly's offensive coordinator sticks around too. I think he's really, really smart guy and obviously has unlocked a lot of things with Jalen Hurts in the passing game.

I'd take Allen first. I would consider Jalen Hurts. Man, I mean, you almost have to consider him. If you wanted a vanity quarterback, if you really are buying into that, I need one, you almost got to start thinking about him late second, early third. It's a little too rich for me, just, but maybe I need to change my way of thinking. Because we've been, for five, six, seven, eight years, we've been, don't draft a quarterback, or don't draft, you can find one, you can find one. That's not really the case anymore.

And a guy like Hurts, I had him on at least one team this year that won a championship. He really is a game changer, with how often-- like you said, he lives in the end zone.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: It's, on one hand, I think, OK, yeah, I got to change my mindset on drafting quarterbacks. But then what I'm going to see Allen or Hurts or Mahomes go in the top 10, 15, or 20 of a league, [INAUDIBLE] that's not me. I can't do that.

Third round, I'd be fine with any of those guys. I don't think they're going to get to the third round. I think they'll all be gone by the end of the second round in most leagues next year.

FRANK SCHWAB: Where do you think Allen goes? Because I think people are going to talk themselves into him being QB1. Where do you think QB1 gets drafted? Do you think there's a chance we end up with our ADP as inside the first round?

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: I think in the quote, unquote--

FRANK SCHWAB: They're such a difference maker. They're such a difference maker.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: I think in the home leagues, the quote, unquote home leagues, Allen will percolate into the first round. I think in the more-- not that the experts know anything that you don't, I mean, and you have to play to your room-- but I think in the leagues that we probably run in, I think those guys are going to be second round pick.

FRANK SCHWAB: I had an up and down fantasy league. Either my teams were great or terrible. And every great league I had, I had a good quarterback. Like it was kind of weird, you know. I mean, you know, you realize, OK, you just can't bleed away points.

And there's one league actually I had Russell Wilson as my quarterback and somehow survived it because the rest of my team was so, so, so good. But you got to consider it. You have to consider a quarterback early or else it's just, your roster construction gets really wonky after that. Like you said, you have to pretty much-- it's funny how it's changed-- you pretty much have to have a perfect draft.

If you don't get the Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts-- well, you better be, you better be right on most of your other picks. Because like you said, you're giving away 10 points usually. Even if you have a good late round quarterback, you're giving up a lot.