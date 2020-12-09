Fantasy football playoffs: Who's hot? Who's not?
NFL Week 14 means the start of the Fantasy playoffs. Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng tell you who's hot and who's hot for the fantasy post season.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have issued affiliation invitations to four minor-league clubs as part of Major League Baseball's player development overhaul. The club announced Wednesday that invitations have been sent to the Buffalo Bisons (triple-A), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (double-A), Vancouver Canadians (high-A), and Dunedin Blue Jays (low-A). Major League Baseball is contracting the number of guaranteed minor-league affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, leaving teams with four affiliates. Under the new structure the Canadians would become a full-season affiliate of the Blue Jays. The Canadians have been a short-season class-A affiliate of the Jays since 2011. The Bisons and the Fisher Cats have been affiliated with the Blue Jays since 2013 and 2004, respectively. Toronto played its games last season at Buffalo's Sahlen Field after being unable to play at Rogers Centre due to federal COVID-19 restrictions. The Dunedin Blue Jays play in Toronto's U.S. base of operations in Dunedin, Fla. The class-A Lansing Lugnuts, who have been affiliated with the Blue Jays since 2005, were not extended an invitation. The Bluefield Blue Jays, who had been affiliated with the Jays as an advanced rookie team since 2011, ceased operations when the Appalachian League was reorganized as a collegiate summer baseball league. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. The Canadian Press
Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu has signed with the Carolina Panthers and will join the NFL team's practice squad.The 29-year-old resident of Oakville, Ont., was cut in training camp by the Los Angeles Rams this year after spending last season with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.Hajrullahu has also played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts over six CFL seasons.Panthers kicker Joey Slye has struggled this year, going 24-for-31 (77.4 per cent) on field goals, which puts him outside the top 20 in the NFL. Slye missed a potential winner from 54 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Carolina's last game, dropping the Panthers' record to 4-8.The Panthers brought Hajrullahu and fellow kickers Chandler Catanzaro and Louie Zervos in for workouts last week."Joey's our kicker. Lirim really impressed everybody at the workout and did a nice job today at practice," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. "He can kick and punt. He'll be available, but Joey's our kicker this week."The five-foot-11, 205-pound Hajrullahu, a former Western Mustangs star, hit 47-of-55 field goals (85.5 per cent) while posting a 43.1-yard punting average last season. He helped Hamilton post a league-best 15-3 record and establish a single-season club record for regular-season victories.The Ticats' season ended with a 33-12 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.In 2017, Hajrullahu's 32-yard field goal with 53 seconds left gave Toronto a 27-24 victory over Calgary in the CFL title game.Hamilton released Hajrullahu early to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities. Over his CFL career, Hajrullahu has hit 239-of-287 field goals (83.3 per cent) while sporting a 44.1-yard punting average. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. The Canadian Press
Soccer players have taken a knee, unfurled slogans and demanded tougher action only to find their sport remains infested with racism.But on Tuesday, at the end of a year of striking gestures against racial injustice and discrimination, elite players of the Champions League took the extraordinary step of refusing to continue playing in Paris after a match official was accused of using a racist slur.In a show of solidarity, the players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir left the field and didn’t return until Wednesday night, when play resumed with a new referee team.Before the match restarted Wednesday, the players took a knee in unison as the Champions League anthem played, while some — including PSG star Neymar — raised a fist. PSG won the game 5-1, with Neymar scoring three of his team's goals."The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Piara Powar, executive director of the Football Against Racism in Europe anti-discrimination network, told The Associated Press. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism and are more prepared than ever to exercise their right to stop a match.”The flashpoint came 14 minutes into Tuesday night's game when referee Sebastian Coltescu of Romania was accused of using a racial term to identify Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is Black.An enraged Webo demanded an explanation for the slur, repeating at least six times: “Why you say Negro?”"You are racist,” Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk declared to Coltescu. “Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’” added Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba, who is Black.The exchanges were broadcast live around the world from soccer's biggest club competition at PSG's Parc des Princes. While racism at soccer games has typically come from the stands, the match Tuesday was played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lack of a crowd made the comments clear to hear.Dismissing any attempts to excuse Coltescu's language, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said Wednesday that “pointing at someone by their (skin) colour is unacceptable and inexcusable" and praised the players."It’s unprecedented and sends a strong signal also to soccer institutions,” she said.Powar, of the anti-discrimination FARE network, said there was no question the comment was racist.“Our colleagues at the Romanian state anti-discrimination organization have confirmed it is racist in Romanian to refer to a player by using his race as an identifier," said Powar, whose group helps UEFA, the Champions League competition organizer, prosecute discriminatory acts like Tuesday’s incident .“There is no ambiguity. This incident shows the need for much better training of match officials. Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said.Meanwhile, the persistent racism infesting soccer was on show again Wednesday in England, where two lower-league matches were played with limited crowds.In the fourth division, Exeter City reported a suspected discriminatory comment by a fan toward a visiting player from Northampton Town. The referee spoke to the players and managers, and the game continued.Earlier this year in Portugal, Porto striker Moussa Marega tried to walk off the field in February after being the target of racist abuse from fans in a game against Guimarães and demanded to be substituted. But he faced attempts by his own teammates and opposing players to prevent him from leaving the field.The referee then gave Marega a yellow card for refusing to continue in the game — the type of action that dissuades players from walking off.The Romanian referee who was in charge of the game in Paris on Tuesday — Ovidiu Hategan — was in the same role for the 2013 Champions League game when Manchester City player Yaya Toure complained about the lack of action against monkey noises he heard from CSKA Moscow fans.“If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour," Powar said, “they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands.”Players might now feel more emboldened to leave the field after seeing the largely positive reaction to what happened Tuesday in Paris.“What they’ve done was very good from both sides to support those who were in the incident,” said Japhet Tanganga, a defender with Premier League club Tottenham, who is Black.But the dismissive response from Jorge Jesus, the coach of Portuguese club Benfica, reinforced why activists face ongoing challenges trying to change attitudes.“This is very fashionable today, this racism thing,” he said. “Anything that can be said about a Black man is always a sign of racism. The same thing can be said about a white man, but then it’s no longer a sign of racism. There is this wave being implanted in the world.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
PARIS — A day after walking off the field in protest, players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir returned to the Parc des Princes and knelt together with match officials in a display of unity against racism.When their Champions League game resumed, Neymar put on the kind of display that would normally dominate the headlines, scoring a hat trick as PSG easily secured top spot in its group by routing Basaksehir 5-1 on Wednesday.But the result was of secondary importance in this game, especially with PSG already assured of advancing to the knockout stages. On Tuesday, the players walked off the field in protest after fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania allegedly used a racial term when identifying Pierre Webo, a Black assistant coach with Basaksehir.On Wednesday, players came back out to warm up wearing T-shirts with “No To Racism” written on them. They then gathered to kneel with the four officials, who had replaced those from Tuesday.Neymar was among many players raising fists in the centre circle and bowed his head pensively.Match officials also wore the T-shirts, which featured the club logos of both sides.There were two banners side by side in the stadium with a message against racism, written in English and French, and another supporting Webo, who also wore the T-shirt when he warmed up with the squad.The game restarted with the clock at 13 minutes, 30 seconds with a free kick for Basaksehir. That was the moment when play was suspended with the score at 0-0 after players walked off the field.Once the game restarted, Basaksehir simply had no answer for Neymar.For the opening goal, he turned and placed the ball through a defender's legs before curling the ball in from the edge of the penalty area in the 21st minute.His next came in the 38th from Kylian Mbappe's pass and and then passed up his first chance at a hat trick by letting Mbappe take a 42nd minute penalty to end his long goal drought.Five minutes after the break, Neymar swapped passes with Angel Di Maria and curled the ball in again from 20 metres for his third. Mbappe added the fifth midway through the second half, after Mehmet Topal had bundled in a consolation goal. Mbappe had not scored in nine previous Champions League games dating back to November last year, but became the youngest to reach 20 goals at 21 years, 355 days.The game had drawn worldwide attention on Wednesday after the players on became enraged at the language used by Coltescu when identifying Webo to referee Ovidiu Hategan, who had asked which assistant coach should be sent off.Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu, asking him to leave the field, while PSG striker Kylian Mbappe was heard saying he did not want to play unless Coltescu left.New footage from broadcaster RMC on Wednesday shows Coltescu explaining to PSG's sporting director Leonardo why he used the Romanian word “negru” — which means black — to describe Webo.Television footage captured an exchange in which Hategan was told by Coltescu that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines following a heavy foul on one his team's players.“Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu said, in Romanian, about Webo.Webo was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu and had to be restrained by another member of Basaksehir’s staff.Basaksehir striker Demba Ba twice asked “Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” while Mbappe continued to ask the referee for an explanation.The use of the word prompted much debate as to its usage in Romania. But French Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, of Romanian origin, said the main point was that a person should never be identified in this way.“Pointing at a person someone via (skin) colour, that is unacceptable and inexcusable,” she said on French radio.UEFA is launching an investigation.The French soccer league, meanwhile, announced that players will be asked to gather around a slogan reading “Let's continue to gain ground against racism” before matches in the first and second division this weekend.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
AMSTERDAM — Substitute Luis Muriel put Atalanta into the knockout stage of the Champions League on Wednesday, scoring in the 85th minute to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Ajax and clinch second place in Group D.As Ajax pressed forward in search of the victory it needed to progress, Remo Freuler won the ball in midfield and quickly passed to Muriel who rounded goalkeeper André Onana and slid the ball into the net.Liverpool was already assured of top spot in Group D before it was held to a 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.Atalanta progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the second successive time, after reaching the quarterfinals last season on its debut in the competition.Ajax finished third in the group and has to settle for a Europa League spot.An injury-hit Ajax, missing Daley Blind, David Neres and Lassina Traore, had the best of the possession for most of the match but lacked attacking flair and could not break down the well-organized Atalanta defence.It wasn’t until stoppage time at the end of the first half that Ajax forced Atalanta's goalkeeper into action, with 18-year-old Brian Brobbey heading straight at Pierluigi Gollini after good work on the right flank by Antony.Atalanta looked dangerous on the break but did not manage a shot on target in the opening half, with Netherlands international Marten de Roon’s left foot effort high and wide in the 19th minute the most clear-cut chance.They were more dangerous after the break, with Noussair Mazraoui blocking a shot by Matteo Pessina in the 66th as gaps opened in the Ajax defence.Looking for more attacking options, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag brought on veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar in place of defender Nicolás Tagliafico in the 63rd minute but it failed to produce a goal.Midfielder Davy Klaassen squandered the best Ajax chance, shooting too close to Gollini, who saved well with an outstretched foot in the 75th minute.Ajax was reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for his second yellow card after a foul on Alejandro Gómez.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A.J. Bouye’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances caps a disheartening first season in Denver for the eight-year veteran and leaves the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks.Bouye’s suspension is the latest blow in a disappointing season rocked by an injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic that's snared a wide swath of players, coaches and team executives.“It’s obviously upsetting what happened, but it’s 2020,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “I mean, you can expect anything to happen this year and that’s what we’re doing and when something does pop up, we roll with it and keep moving on.”Bouye has already appealed his punishment that was announced on Wednesday and a ruling from the arbiter is expected later this week.Bouye received the supplement in question from the same medical professional that led to Will Fuller and Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans getting suspended for six games last week, KOA NewsRadio in Denver reported. Fuller and Roby said last week they had been assured the product was safe, but it turned out to contain a substance on the league’s banned list.“Yeah, I was disappointed for him,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said about an hour after the league suspended Bouye. “Players have to make really, really good judgments with the people they trust with their career and with their finances and obviously something went wrong with this person that he dealt with and trusted. It’s a disappointing situation for everybody.”Fangio said the suspension didn’t catch the team off guard because Bouye informed him of the situation two weeks ago, “so we knew it might be coming, we didn’t know when. This week was earlier than we thought. ”Bouye’s suspension cuts short a disappointing season in Denver, where he missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. He finished 2020 with just 23 tackles and seven pass breakups.“He did have a choppy season. I think the injuries played a part in that,” Fangio said, adding Bouye was starting to play better lately “but we’ll just have to see (about his future). It was a rough season for him with the injuries interrupting his availability and play and now having to deal with the PED suspension.”Bouye, who spent his first four seasons with the Texans, was acquired from Jacksonville in the off-season for a seventh-round pick. Including roster bonuses, he was making about $10.3 million this season and was set to earn nearly $12 million next season.Missing the final four games of 2020 will cost Bouye $2.34 million.The suspension would hang over Bouye into 2021 when he’d have to sit out the first two regular-season games. He would be eligible to participate in the off-season, training camp and preseason games.Bouye’s suspension leaves the Broncos (4-8) in a precarious position at cornerback, where starter Bryce Callahan (foot) went on IR last week and must miss at least two more games and rising rookie Essang Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday night in Kansas City.The Broncos will turn to cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and rookie Michael Ojemudia on Sunday at Carolina (4-8) with Kevin Tolliver Jr., Duke Dawson Jr. and newly re-acquired safety Will Parks the options in sub-packages.Parks, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia this week, “will stay inside and will play either nickel, dime or safety,” Fangio said.Given the injuries and suspension at cornerback, Parks said he was getting a crash course in the Broncos’ 2020 playbook. “Everything that I was doing last year, so my book is big so far," he said. "My notes are all over the place. Obviously, with the guys going down I’ve definitely got to prepare for every position, all of them.”The Broncos are also bracing for another suspension. Running back Melvin Gordon has a court case next week on a drunken driving arrest from October, and the new collective bargaining agreement calls for three-game suspensions in such situations.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
