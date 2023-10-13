Fantasy FaceOff - Week 6 | Fantasy Football Live

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe stepped to the podium and was asked what he took away from his team's first game of the season. "Two points," replied the Maple Leafs head coach. "That's about it." On an opening night where Toronto fumbled the puck, tripped over its own feet and faced two daunting deficits, Keefe was happy with the result. And not much else. Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout after Auston Matthews registered the eighth hat trick of his career Wednesday as the Leafs fought