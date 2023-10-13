Fantasy FaceOff - Week 6 | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team analyzes and compares several QBs for Week 6.
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
It sounds like the blowout in the Canucks-Oilers game wasn't only happening on the ice.
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down why these six players could falter in Week 6, headlined by a rookie QB who's been excellent so far.
The Edmonton Oilers may be coming into the year as Stanley Cup favourite, but they sure didn't play that way Wednesday night.
Blink and you would have missed it, but Shad Tuten’s fateful decision to move his ball mere inches excruciatingly cost him his dreams of a spot on the PGA Tour on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm after a household accident in September. Njoku showed off the injury on Instagram.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy trade landscape, suggesting five players to trade and two to target in deals.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say the upper bowl at Commonwealth Stadium will be closed for the 2024 CFL season. The Elks say the move is aimed at improving the atmosphere at the outdoor stadium. Once a hot ticket, the Elks have been struggling to attract fans to Commonwealth, which has a capacity for 56,400 football fans. The Elks are averaging just over 25,000 fans this season, well down from the league-best average of 31,517 they drew in 2015. The team, which has struggled in recent seasons an
Dana White doesn't appreciate how the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency went about announcing the news of its partnership ending with the UFC.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe stepped to the podium and was asked what he took away from his team's first game of the season. "Two points," replied the Maple Leafs head coach. "That's about it." On an opening night where Toronto fumbled the puck, tripped over its own feet and faced two daunting deficits, Keefe was happy with the result. And not much else. Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout after Auston Matthews registered the eighth hat trick of his career Wednesday as the Leafs fought
Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea. The PGA Tour announced the three-month suspension Wednesday and said the 32-year-old An cooperated during the process and accepted his suspension. The FedEx Cup fall swing is primarily for players trying to secure their PGA Tour cards for next season.
Yes, Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest draw, but Daniel Cormier isn't sure that he deserves to headline a milestone event.
The league's decision to ban Pride Tape isn't sitting well with a number of NHL players — including the world's best.
Harry Maguire says he and Manchester United "will have a chat about things" if his game time continues to be limited by manager Erik ten Hag. Maguire - who was stripped of the club captaincy this summer - started his first match this season in Saturday's win over Brentford and is in Gareth Southgate's England squad for games with Australia and Italy.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
The longtime MLB pitcher still believes he was “fired because of his personal beliefs."
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went deep off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Lance Lynn in NL Division Series Game 3 on Wednesday night. Arizona, which won the first two games at Dodger Stadium in the best-of-five series, went ahead when Perdomo led off the third with a drive to right-center on a 2-1 fastball. One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to rig
Islam Makhachev thinks Alexander Volkanovski has nothing to lose by stepping in on short notice at UFC 294.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round draft pick Kai Jones just three days after the center/forward announced on social media that he had requested to be traded. Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp, with the team citing “personal reasons" in a statement. The decision came after Jones displayed some bizarre behavior on social media over the last few months, which including criticism of his teammates. The 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, Jo