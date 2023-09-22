Fantasy FaceOff - Week 3
The FFL team analyzes and compares several WRs for Week 3.
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
The Blue Jays have the American League's most difficult remaining schedule, but their path to the playoffs is now crystal clear.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Israel Adesanya breaks silence on his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.
The Spanish tennis star, who has been recovering from injuries, said in May that he hopes to return to the court in 2024
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night. Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York. Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, accord
Max Verstappen, who was fined in Singapore, feels that every incident has to be judged individually by the stewards.
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
Dana White says they have to do a trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko given the split draw.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
MUNICH (AP) — Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time, restoring Bayern’s two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th. Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, but this time there was no
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight day on Thursday as he rests a sore knee. Spencer Horwitz was given the start at first base for the finale of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Guerrero experienced some right knee discomfort in Toronto's 7-1 win over New York on Tuesday night. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after reaching base in the ninth inning. Guerrero was slated to serve as designated hitter on Wedn
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed its latest list of candidates for the Class of 2024. Nine players are eligible for the first time.
A recent series of interviews at the NHL Player Media Tour revealed how some of the NHL's biggest stars want to see the game change.