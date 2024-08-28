Are there fantasy concerns surrounding Brock Purdy, 49ers? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don discuss the fantasy football implications for the defending NFC champions with various injuries and holdouts. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Forecast” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

I pretty much just want to toss it to you.

But let's start with this, Brock Purdy 7.0 touchdown rate last year.

I hear everybody holding.

Jordan loves decent touchdown rate against him.

I don't hear a lot of people holding it against Brock Purdy.

Maybe because it speaks to how much we love Shanahan.

How much we love the pieces here.

How much of that seven?

Oh, can Brock Purdy keep and is he a draft target for you this year?

Brock Purdy was a draft target if I missed out on the running quarterbacks.

I'm all after Richardson, uh Kyler Murray or Jaden Daniels and then Purdy Purdy or Caleb Williams had been my fallback options.

But what I would counter to you in that touchdown percentage is, uh Jordan Love got 7.2 yards per attempt.

Brock Purdy got 9.6 the best in NFL history.

So one was incredibly efficient and one was not.

So I would be more concerned about love's regressing more than Purdy that said, I'm absolutely going to lower him in my rankings if uh Auk does not sign soon or if he leaves and uh Trent Williams is a big issue.

His splits are just incredible dramatic off, off and on the field.

Purdy.

So we need this Trent Williams situation and, and Brandon, I situation resolved if so I, I love, I love, I have Purdy ranked above Bough Prescott and Jordan love and fantasy and those guys all go ahead of him, but it requires Auk and Trent Williams to, to, to, to be his teammates.

Yeah, it's just weird to see the 49ers on every offensive line ranking sheet I've seen, they've expected to have a below average offensive line and they better have Trent Williams on the field at this all called Kabui in the past week in Yahoo drafts, Debo Samuel has crept ahead, Brandon Auk, they're basically dog whistle players, one gets picked and the other one comes soon after, but right now Debo has become the target.

I've kind of been scooping up cheap.

Debo shares are relatively inexpensive.

I mean, it's not like he's a giveaway, but I thought Auk was gonna regress off last year's yards per catch a good player, but I thought maybe he'd give a little bit of that back.

I thought Diba was the better value now, I'm really not so sure give us a take on these receivers in San Francisco.

It's just frustrating that they can't get this resolved if AYU gets traded or this lasts longer than, you know, end of the season or maybe he gets injured because he's holding out all of the summer.

Debo Samuel would be a top 10 Fantasy wide out top 12 right around there.

His target shares increased from 17.6% to 24.2 with Ayuko the field since 2023 his yards per out run is like above four, something like a video game.

So Devo Samuel WW would see a significant Fantasy boost should ayu not return to San Francisco and he's fine where he's going now anyway, like he's, that's the contingency upside where he's going in drafts now is just assume that Auk returns and he's gonna be the same producer.

He was in the past and he showed up in really good shape and, and, and, and Debo looks, looks like on a mission this year.

And I mean mccaffrey coming off 420 touches and banged up.

No, Auk uh Kittles.

I love Kittle, but you know, he's prone to injury at this stage of his career.

So Debo, if he somehow were to stay healthy and be the only guy there, I mean, we could be looking at it just a truly uh uh sensational fantasy year.