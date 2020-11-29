How fantasy commissioners should handle the craziness of the 2020 season
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains how to handle game postponements and so much more, especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.
The NFL continues to punish teams that don't follow the COVID-19 protocols.
Lionel Messi honored fellow Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died last week at 60, after scoring for Barcelona on Sunday.
A coach playing quarterback would have been pretty cool, so of course the NFL said no.
The Ravens' total count of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list has reached 18.
Vanderbilt University placekicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five NCAA football game.
The Raiders, Rams, and the Colts have all stepped up to silence haters and skeptics projecting subpar seasons for each respective team.
Grosjean's car appeared to go through a metal barrier on the first lap of the race and burst into flames.
Boxing promoters — those people who promote guys in their 20s and 30s who do this for a living — should take note.
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. got into the ring again at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday at a combined age of 105 … and it wasn’t bad.