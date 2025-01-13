Fantasy Basketball: Why Cason Wallace is a priority pickup | The Playlist

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus explains why the Oklahoma City Thunder guard heads the list of pickups and streaming keys for Week 12.

Video Transcript

What's up y'all?

Welcome back to the playlist.

It's week 12 in fantasy basketball.

Devin Booker finished week 11 as the top player in fantasy in points leagues.

He did have a one game advantage, but he still produced nonetheless.

And then also Paloan Carroll made his return to the lineup.

He scored 34 points on Friday.

The fact that he's producing that type of production.

In less than 30 minutes is very promising for fantasy managers as the Orlando Magic continue to miss Jalen Suggs as well as Franz Wagner.

But then lastly, Little history was made.

Russell Westbrook and Nikole Jogic became the first duo to record triple doubles in the same game multiple times in the same season, so.

Shout out to them.

Russ reviving his fantasy career next to the best player in basketball.

All right, let's get to the pickups.

The first pickup I'm making is Cayson Wallace playing nearly 30 minutes a night, and he continues to be one of the more underrated guards that we have in fantasy for what he's doing for stocks.

I mean, this guy's averaging over 2 steals per game over the last 2 weeks, so you make sure you prioritize him because he can also hit 3s.

He's shooting pretty efficiently from 3 as well.

So make sure you pick him up in a.

Four game week also pick up Tamani Kamara.

Jeremy Grant continues to miss time with a face injury.

He's probably gonna be traded and or potentially cut.

So at this point, Tamani Kamara is gonna absorb a lot of those minutes and opportunity.

He's been a top 100 player in January, uh, contributing to points, rebounds, 3s, as well as stocks.

So make sure you add him with the Trail Blazers playing 4 games this week.

And then lastly, gonna pick up Zaire Williams of the Brooklyn Nets.

Now the 4 year pro didn't really get much opportunity to play with Memphis, but now that he's on the Brooklyn Nets, they are prioritizing playing their younger players.

He is one of them.

Over the last 6 games he's been averaging close to 13 points, over 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 3s, as well as 1.5 steals per game.

This is a guy you'll want to add in 12 team leagues for this week with the Brooklyn Nets playing 4 games, even though they may not be on lighter slates.

Still a really good opportunity for Zyra Williams to collect some counting stats.

For fancy managers.

All right, let's get to the week 12 schedule first.

I just wanna, you know, extend my thoughts and prayers to anyone that may have been impacted by the LA Fires.

Um, obviously there's some downstream impacts to fantasy doesn't matter, but you know, at least we did receive some positive news heading into Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers are now set to resume play as of Monday.

So that's good if you're an opponent that's playing in LA.

Um, obviously there's still some risk there, um, so proce precaution, but it looks like things are, are heading in the right direction.

So the Lakers play 4 games, all their 4 games at home, and then the Clippers have 3 games in LA as well.

So Wednesday is the only day that I think you won't really be able to stream much.

There's 11 games on that slate, so prioritize the other 6 days, but more specifically you're one to target teams that are playing on.

Monday, Thursday, and Saturday they are the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets, as well as the Washington Wizards, and then there's a handful of teams that play on 2 out of those 3 days, and that being the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers, the Clippers, the Suns, the Timberwolves, the Trail Blazers, and the Warriors.

So the teams a target.

You have a lot of them.

I mean, there's 14 teams that played 4 games this week, but.

You know, of those teams that I mentioned before, the ones that play on the lighter slates are the ones that I think will provide the most value for fantasy managers.

So players I would like to stream, you know, I would throw out Nikolaovich, JD McDaniels, Tomani Kamara, Bob Carrington, Spencer Dinwitty, Gershhaw Ubiceli, Noah Clowney.

Ugly week for the Sixers.

They have two back to back sets.

So if you're Rostering Joel and Bead or.

Paul George, they've already said since the beginning of the season that they're not gonna play on back to back, so make sure you're rostering Kelly Oubre and Gerhawn Ubuli.

The Magic, the Jazz, and the Hornets don't play until Wednesday, but then also the Grizzlies, Hornets, Jazz, Knicks, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Raptors don't play after Friday.

So all those teams you can pretty much avoid as you're heading into the weekend.

So something to consider.

I'll see y'all in week 13.