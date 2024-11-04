Fantasy Basketball: Week 3 pickups and streaming tips | The Playlist

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus discusses essential players to add this week and streaming targets amidst a busy schedule.

What's up y'all?

Welcome back to the playlist.

It's week three, week two is behind us.

We had some highs like the wem be five by five and Paolo getting 50 then we had some lows like Paolo getting hurt a lot of stuff to go through.

I went through all of it in the week three playlist.

So if you want a comprehensive view of what to react to the rotations, the injuries check that out there on Yahoo Fantasy or the Yahoo Fantasy app before I get to my pickups though.

If you see Bilal Coulibaly, Alex S Peyton Pritchard, Christian Brown, Santi Aldama, Andre Drummond, Trey Mann on any waivers.

Pick them up.

They're all must add players in any format doesn't matter, pick them up.

They're, they shouldn't be under 50% roster.

They will help your team right now in the short term and potentially in the long run, they all have established roles and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

Now, let's get to the people that are gonna help you in week three.

Tari Eason, this guy is a per game beast always has been whenever he's been healthy.

He's only averaging 21 minutes a night and he's averaging over three stocks per game, but not only that, he's been efficient from the field.

He gets you rebounds, he gets you assists.

This guy does it all and I think he could push for more minutes in this Houston Rockets rotation.

So make sure you add Tari Eason also make sure you add Benedict Maurin Andrew Nem Hard is dealing with a knee injury.

Aaron Nisman is dealing with an A injury that's gonna push Benedict Benedict Mathurin into the starting lineup.

He's played over 30 minutes in his last two games.

He dropped a 30 piece two games ago.

This guy is shooting very efficiently right now.

So if you need scoring threes rebounds, Benedict Maturin is a good look, especially in points leagues.

Lastly, I'm picking up Anthony Black.

Pale B. Carro is gonna be missing 4 to 6 weeks with that oblique injury and even though Anthony Black won't do much for your scoring, he is a very versatile player uses his size.

Well, if he's getting 30 minutes a night, he's gonna help you in rebounds, assists and stocks throw away the dud in the last game.

It was a blowout.

The Orlando magic gotta figure out how to play without Paolo and Anthony Black is gonna be one of those people that's gonna benefit from it.

All right, let's get to the schedule things you need to know.

Well, this week is gonna be ugly for streaming purposes.

I mean, we got 15 games on Monday.

Wednesday's got 12.

Friday's got 13 and then Sunday's got 11.

I mean, you're really only going to be able to stream on Thursday and Saturday this week because there's zero games on Tuesday due to the election.

And so that just puts fantasy managers in a really weird spot because you're gonna have, you know, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Sunday, these massive slates where you're probably not gonna be able to fit in the back end depth of your roster.

You're only gonna be starting your main guys or taking a look at some start sit decisions depending on the match up.

Um But that he only leaves Thursday and Saturday to, to, to stream players and Thursday only has three games.

Saturday has four games.

So the teams that play on Thursday and Saturday are the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz.

So I would be looking to stream on those days, Kyle Philips Keldon Johnson, Ayo de Suu Jalen Smith.

Maybe you go as deep as Cody Williams.

More of the story is make sure you try to find stream streaming options from those three teams because those are the real opportunities that you're gonna have to get extra counting stats against your opponents this week because this week is so game centric on the main days, you gotta pick your spots and find those opportunities.

So try to get ahead on the waivers.

You may not have to use all your transactions this week.

Maybe you make your move on Tuesday when there's no games.

So you're preparing ahead on Thursday knowing that you're going to be starting most of your main guys on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

So just some tips to get ahead of your, your league mates here.

We'll see you next week on the playlist.

Hopefully, hopefully there's less injuries and we're seeing a lot of these stars starting to come back slowly but surely, Stephen, Curry, Paul George.

And hey, maybe we get a Joellyn Bead sighting at some point here.

All right.

See you next time.

Peace.