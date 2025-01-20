Fantasy Basketball: The time is now to grab Toumani Camara | The Playlist
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus explains why the Portland Trail Blazers forward is a great add and discusses keys for streaming this week.
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is open for the 2025 season. Here's everything you need to know.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Our analysts reveal their 2025 first base fantasy draft rankings, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being the consensus top choice.
Keys won her ninth consecutive match, while Rybakina struggled through a back injury.
Dan Titus gets you ready for the week ahead in fantasy hoops with his top players to add, led by the newest member of the Suns.
Wonder what QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward think of this scrambled NFL Draft board heading into Sunday's regular-season finale?
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald recap the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, including Josh Allen and the Bills getting the best of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They also discuss Jayden Daniels' incredible performance over the Lions, Saquon Barkley's 200-yard game and the Chiefs' refereeing discourse.
The Commanders will play in their first NFC championship since the 1991 season next Sunday. They'll do so without one of their best offensive linemen.
Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are the only team that's played both Notre Dame and Ohio State this season. What's his key to the College Football Playoff title game?
Hurts has a week to recover and get ready for next Sunday's NFC championship game against the Commanders.
The longtime ESPN broadcaster has battled four types of cancer in the past four years.
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
Kansas City has proven all season it can win close games and ugly games. Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Houston was no exception.
Wisconsin refused to enter Lucas into the portal after he requested a transfer, but he's off to Miami regardless in a groundbreaking move that may have ramifications across college football.
In today's edition: The future is now for women's sports, Baseball Hall of Fame voting update, previewing the NFL Divisional Round, another teen wins in Melbourne, Jeremiah Smith's path to stardom, and more.
Miller is the latest in what's been a season full of injuries for the Hornets.
Dan Titus reveals his six biggest pleasant surprises and if they have staying power for fantasy basketball managers.
It's divisional round weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth into. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the four games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.