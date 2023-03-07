Fantasy Basketball stock watch - Three players primed for playoffs!

Associated Press

The New York Giants have hired a new running backs coach and added three other staff, including the son of coach Brian Daboll as an offensive assistant. The Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, announced Monday that Jeff Nixon was hired as the running backs coach and Chris Smith will take over as the assistant offensive line coach. Nixon replaces DeAndre Smith and Smith takes over for Tony Sparano Jr. Both went to Indianapolis to serve on the staff of new coach Shane Steichen.