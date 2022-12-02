Fantasy Basketball Pickups - Week 8

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers several waiver options midway through Week 7 of the fantasy basketball season.

DAN TITUS: We're at the midway point of week 7, and I have several recommendations of players that I'mma be picking up in Yahoo leagues that are less than 50% rostered.

The first one is Caleb Martin. He's 48% rostered. And looking ahead to week 8, the Heat play four games, including a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back, Thursday, and Saturday. So all favorable days to stream players.

And I think Caleb Martin has staying power. He's averaging 37 minutes over his last 10 games, including 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. I think he'll also be worthwhile for stocks or [? 3s, ?] so make sure you pick up Caleb Martin.

The next player is Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's 32% rostered in Yahoo leagues. Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be missing upwards of two months, and Kyle Anderson slides into that power forward spot, replacing KAT.

In his first game, he played 39 minutes, which is really encouraging. Scored 10 points with six rebounds and 5 assists as well as two stocks. So I think Kyle Anderson is definitely a must-add in all points and head-to-head leagues as long as KAT is out.

The next player is also a Minnesota Timberwolf, Jaylen Nowell. Now Jaylen Nowell was someone that popped up on the watch list earlier in the season when, you know, he was really getting heavy minutes. But really, when this guy gets 20 minutes plus, he is a start in fantasy leagues. He's averaging 16 points with four rebounds, so he's a good guard for points, 3's, and rebounds at the position. And he even got 31 minutes and dropped 24 points with five rebounds.

So Jaden McDaniels is also going through some illness right now. There's a chance that Jaylen Nowell picks up some additional starts in addition to getting more minutes going forward. I think he's a guy that you want to add in points and head-to-head leagues in deeper formats.

Now a couple players who I have my eye on are first Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic. He made his season debut on Wednesday. He had 8 points with four assists, but three stocks. So I think that's really where the upside is with Markelle Fultz, is that he gets you assists and stocks. He is on a minutes cap, and Jalen Suggs is still out. So I think there's still a place for Markelle Fultz to get time on the floor with the Magic playing four games in week 8.

And the last person is AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks. John Collins and DeAndre Hunter both left Wednesday's contest with respective injuries. They're both getting MRIs. There's no details as of time of record. So I think AJ Griffin is a person you may want to look at for points, 3's, as well as steals. He's gotten a steal in his last four games, and I think he's the better fantasy player compared to DeAndre Hunter anyway. So make sure you take a look at AJ Griffin with the Hawks also playing four games in week 8.

